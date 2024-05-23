Rotary Corner: Thanksgiving service to celebrate a centenary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Rotarians gathered from Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, to celebrate 100 years of the Rotary District 1070 (East Midlands) for a choral evensong at the historic Peterborough Cathedral, writes ​Rev Clive Doubleday JP BA.

Rotary International was established by Paul Harris in Chicago on 23 February 1905, and seven years later establishing a club in London. It has grown to 1.2 million Rotarians serving in 33,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries worldwide.

District 1070 has 79 clubs with approximately 2,000 members stretching from Skegness to Silverstone, living out the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and involved in hundreds of projects that are creating hope throughout our local communities and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Governor David Kendrick said: “The world would be a much poorer place without our help, in conflict resolution and peace building; without our contribution to the global vision of clean water, hygiene and sanitation; without our assistance in establishing better healthcare for mothers and children in impoverished countries; without our support in improving basic literacy and education worldwide; without our input in community development, locally, nationally and internationally; without our unstinting aid in the prevention of disease and the provision of solutions to global health issues; and without our taking up the baton of global sustainability through our work on environmental matters.”

District Governor David Kendrick reading the bible lesson at the special Rotary Centenary Service at Peterborough Cathedral

The congregation were welcomed by the Dean of Peterborough Cathedral The Very Rev Chris Dalliston and were treated to wonderful singing from the Cathedral choir, Bible readings from the District Governor David Kendrick and District Governor Elect Chris Knight, and the preach was given by Rotarian The Rt Rev John Holbrook, Bishop of Brixworth.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Dr Jaspal Singh and his wife also attended the service.