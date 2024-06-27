Rotary Corner: Staying in tune with our local communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rotary Club of Bourne have had the pleasure of donating £500 to the Bourne Abbey Band.

The club’s President Richard Wells recently presented a cheque to bandmaster Trevor Goodwin and band members Jo Summer, Jennie MacLean and Carol Binder, at The Wishing Well in Dyke.

He said that the club was keen to support local enterprises which meant that monies raised local were returned community projects, such as the band.

Bandmaster Trevor thanked the club and said that the money would be used to buy much-needed music, musical equipment and music stands.

From left Rotarian David Staples, Jo Sunner, president Richard Wells, bandmaster Trevor Goodwin, Jenny Maclean and Carol Binder

The band plays for residents in various care homes and performs a number of carol services at Christmas, and are keen to take on new members of any age. For further details contact 01778 420373.

The Rotary Club of Rutland recently held a Golf Day, which involved 34 golfers in a team event, supporting the Rotary Foundation charity PolioPlus which has helped eradicate the disease from most countries in the world.

In spite of the inclement weather, the golfers were able to raise £900.

Rotary International was a founding partner of the global polio eradication initiative and has contributed over 2.1billion dollars to the cause, with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation doubling the Rotary contribution. Rotary advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than 10 billion dollars to the cause.

Since the programme started in 1979, polio cases have reduced by 99.9%. There are now only two countries in which polio in endemic, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The winning team comprised Frank Hinch, Kelvin Newman and Jonathan Watchhorn, who found themselves 5 points clear of the second team of Lorraine Grey and Jill Stables. Prizes for nearest the pin was won by Andrew Hartley and the longest drive by Ben Stevens.

Bruce Strickland, organiser for the Rotary Club of Rutland, said: “We are very grateful to all those who supported us on this special fund-raising project and the amount raised will help to immunise children against polio throughout the world.”