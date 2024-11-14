Rotary Corner: Santa Fun Run returning to boost local good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the past decade the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley have helped to organise and establish the famous Christmas Santa Fun Run.

The event will take place in Burghley Park on Sunday, 8 December, and hundreds of people are expected to take part.

Entrants age 5 and over receive a Santa suit to wear and the funds raised will help support the Sue Ryder Hospice at Thorpe Hall, in Peterborough, and MindSpace, Stamford, as well as a number of local charitable causes.

Delia Salter, one of the events organisers and fundraisers, said: “The amount we raised was possible because of the people who support the event by taking part and our sponsors who also support the event, and have been generous in supplying their funds and time.”

Stamford Santa Fun Run 2023 Photo: Rutland and Stamford Mercury

Last year over £19,500 was raised to help local good causes and people in need.

People are encouraged to sign up now and they can run, jog or walk a choice of three distances depending on their stamina and ability over the course.

Entry costs £16 for adults, £9 for children age 5-12 (which includes a Santa suit), a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine or squash for children. Children age 4 and under can take part for free, wearing their own Santa or Elf outfits.

•The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin have had fun with a purpose recently, planting hundreds of purple crocus bulbs along Bath Row in Stamford. These beautiful flowers will bloom in spring, as a powerful reminder of Rotary’s ongoing fight to end polio worldwide.

•The Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons will be holding their annual Race Night on 15 November (7pm) at Ormiston Bushfield Academy. The evening plans to be a fundraising event for charity and will include the famous ploughman’s meal, as well as opportunities to sponsor races, and a bar will be available.

For further details contact Mandy, the Club Secretary, on [email protected]. Tickets are £10 available from Mandy.

For more information and to sign up, contact www.stamfordsantafunrun.com Enjoy the fresh air and the beauty of Burghley Park whilst raising important funds that will help improve people’s lives.