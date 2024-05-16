Rotary Corner: How a former Ramsey teacher is supporting education in Sierra Leone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Ramsey school teacher and Rotarian David Walwork, upon retirement, decided along with his wife Janet to use his educational experience to help build a school in rural Sierra Leone - The David School, 50 miles from the capital Freetown, writes Clive Doubleday.

Over the past decade, with the support of many friends and Rotary clubs, the school has blossomed, and now provides quality education for 550 children.

Many children desperately need to earn money to buy food for themselves and their families, and so have to give up their education.

This, coupled with many girls getting married very young, means that less than 50% of the children complete their secondary education.

How Rotary is supporting education in Sierra Leone

In fact, 36% don’t even complete primary education (UNICEF) and The David School is helping to redress this.

David and his team have just returned from their latest trip to the school, which recently won internet provision from the Sierra Leone government as one of the ten most successful schools in the district, with support from the Worshipful Company of Girdlers.

Internet connection through AFRICELL has now been established and David is able to have constant contact with the staff via Zoom, enabling him to train staff directly from the UK.

Due to the lack of sanitary products, many of the young teenage girls miss one week out of every four of their education. This has now been addressed by providing washable and reusable sanitary pads, so they no longer have to absent themselves.

During the trip, staff were trained in first aid, hygiene, road safety, and physical and emotional wellbeing were observed.

National inflation at 46% makes it very hard for parents and carers to buy food for the children. The Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons recently raised £575 to assist with the school’s feeding costs, which are currently £100 per day.

Pupils are also receiving daily multi-vitamins, to boost their immune system and keep them healthy and strong, as they grow mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.