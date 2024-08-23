Rotary Corner: A new way of doing Rotary for the 21st century

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Rotary International was established by Paul Harris 119 years ago in 1905 it was the age when businessmen had long lunches and so it was easy to meet up and discuss how they could help serve their local communities.

But now with the invention of new technology and the demands on all our time, a new way of doing Rotary has been devised, called direct membership.

Direct membership gives individuals the chance to join Rotary as an organisation, meaning you aren’t limited to just one club but instead you join a much broader community and are able to work across multiple projects. The Rotary direct membership network complements and works alongside existing clubs and embraces technology, connecting like-minded service people across Great Britain and Ireland, who share a passion for specific causes, locally, nationally and internationally. Rotary connects people to make a positive impact on our world.

Whether you are at home or on holiday, you can contact the local Rotary club to join in with their events, or attend meetings to further expand your Rotary knowledge and form more connections. There are various online opportunities to engage with others to build relationships, such as informal meetings over coffee, online drop-in cafés once a month, or hub meetings.

Direct membership provides opportunities for busy people to explore Rotary in their own time, within their own capacity and in whatever way suits them. Direct membership is fluid, putting people first, enabling them to connect, build relationships and take action. This rapidly-growing form of direct membership helps you to link in with the 33,000 clubs and the 1.2 million Rotarians in 200 countries around the world, at the touch of a button. For less than the price of a weekly cup of coffee (£10 a month) you can join Rotary which gives you access to the international learning centre and, seminars, and offers global flexibility to join in with local clubs when and whenever you choose, to assist and support projects.

To find out more, contact www.rotarygbi.org and start making a difference in the world today.