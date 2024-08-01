Conservative cllr Steve Allen says ​’Youth Zone’ could come to the city

​A busy agenda saw a number of questions to Cabinet Members from both the public and councillors across the political divide. I thought the query raised by Cllr Farid regarding the lack of youth workers in our city, and the administration’s plans to improve youth services was particularly valid in view of recent cuts.

Cllr Cole who holds the Children’s Services portfolio responded with a positive acknowledgement that the new Labour administration will continue to explore the option of a Youth Zone in the City.

Some months ago, along with then Cllr Ishfaq Hussain, who at the time was a fellow Cabinet member, I visited a successful Youth Zone in Barking. This flagship of the Youth Zone model is an impressive project combining a raft of Youth requirements at one location; multiple sports both indoor and outdoor, media, drama, music, dance and arts.

Bridge Street, Peterborough

The range of disciplines also has a positive social dynamic catering for a wide age range, and with the added bonus of a cafe/restaurant providing good quality nutritional meals at purposefully affordable prices.

To bring this to our city there will need to be a buy in from local companies – commerce and industry, and importantly commercial sponsorship and a lead benefactor.

As an initiative that was initiated during our watch as the Conservative administration, it goes without saying that we will be most supportive of taking this forward to a positive outcome.

My only reservation is whether something that works well in London, or indeed any major conurbation or inner city location, will fit with our city, being an urban centre surrounded by townships and outlying villages.

Will travel to central Peterborough for an all embracing Youth Zone appeal to those living out of the central area? Even more challenging would be the access for the young people in villages suffering with difficult public transport.

As a councillor for a rural ward I do have concerns. Indeed a current mission is to maintain a popular, well supported youth club in Eye, which is currently threatened with potential closure as a result of the council’s locations review, and the need of the city council to reduce its property estate. If the way forward is to lose this kind of facility in favour of just one large venue in a central area the decision will be incredibly difficult to justify.

A challenging issue and another difficult decision for the new Labour administration!

As a council we must get this right, and moreover we need to ensure that Youth Services are not only mainlined but greatly improved. The alternative will only see a continuing profile of disaffected youth and potential increases of ASB.

On a separate issue and to close this week’s comments; over the past 12 months I have been attending meetings of the Tourism Collective. This is a group made up of local business and organisations involved in the visitor economy sector.

Acknowledgement must be given to consultant Dave Cramp who has lead on the project, both coordinating and inspiring participants from a variety of organisations to coalesce under the banner of Tourism Collective, providing valuable ‘across the sector’ inputs to see the creation of a viable Visitor Strategy for our City.

I understand that with the plan about to be presented for approval and sign off, the initial work of the Tourism Collective is fulfilled, with Opportunity Peterborough then taking the driving seat. However it’s important the various parties continue to input and ensure the project gets approval and full support from the City Council – officers and administration!

Let us ensure the opportunity to harness the energies and current enthusiasm for this initiative isn’t lost!