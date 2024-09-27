Political View: Shaping our city with public engagement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City Council are entering the current budget round by launching a series of public consultation session at locations around the City, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

The aim is to hear from residents with regard to what priorities are important to them, and how public funds can be better applied to improve the services provided.

Despite supporting the principle of consultation it’s regrettable that the Public Meetings schedule has not included a location in my own Ward of Eye Thorney and Newborough; this is indicative of how rural areas of our City often feel overlooked and ignored.

As well as the meetings there are also options of an Online Survey and a Social Media Poll – the overall message being we want to hear from you!

Conservative Group Deputy leader Steve Allen

I am pleased this initiative has been launched as we face a continuation of the financial challenges and realities the City has juggled with for nearly a decade.

Local Government finance is not unlike an iceberg with the vast amount of spending being on essential but often unseen commitments such as Children’s Services and Adult Social Care. For councils across England with social care responsibilities, both children’s services and adult social care now consume 65% of a local authority’s entire budget, up from 57% in 2014.

Add to this increasing demand on temporary accommodation and high interest charges, this means that up 75% of the budget is committed before the things the public most notice are then addressed. Collecting refuse, dealing with fly tipping, provision and maintenance of social facilities, grass and shrub cutting and highways and footpaths maintenance are all fighting for a diminished percentage of the overall spend.

The Think Communities philosophy, (also referred to as The Wigan Deal), is an informal agreement between the council and those who live or work in a council area. Working together to create a better environment has it obvious advantages, harnessing localised bottom-up methodology to community-building and recognising that all residents have strengths and assets which can be harnessed to make neighbourhoods healthier, safer and more resilient.

Peterborough city council offices at Sand Martin House

We have seen this locally in no small way with the sterling work undertaken by the Peterborough Litter Wombles, and the Pride in our Community Campaign. These are great examples of community action; however the round of public consultations will need to drive home the message that more must be done, with the conversations clearly demonstrating the challenges being faced, and residents fully participating in the dialogue to find solutions; seeing the Council and residents working together to create a better City.

There will be no column from me next week as I am heading off on Sunday to attend the Conservative Conference in Birmingham.

Party Conferences although not universally favoured are an excellent opportunity to engage with like-minded colleagues, MP’s, Councillors and party supporters in a business-like yet social environment.

Political conferences, although often seen as gatherings of partisan elites, serve as crucial platforms for shaping political discourse and bringing together policymakers, party members and activists, to discuss pressing issues, exchange ideas, and forge alliances.

This year we have the added zest of hearing from the leadership candidates in live debate; for me that will be an essential element of the gathering.

The value of Political Conferences can be dismissed, but I am always engaged and refreshed by my visit. Without shared ideas and wider conversations I believe our views can become too parochial; a danger those in local politics need to be aware of.