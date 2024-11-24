Political View: Proud that shadow cabinet is making changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week’s cabinet meeting, where a lot of our city’s much-loved community centres and libraries were put on a review list which had no political involvement in the decision, was overturned, writes Mohammed Farooq, group leader of Peterborough First.

After our Shadow Cabinet meeting, and my colleague Councillor John Howard’s column calling out the bad decision making, we are glad that the cabinet made a hasty amendment to the decision. Now, thanks to our push, any asset disposal that hasn’t already been approved, must come back to the Cabinet member or the full cabinet to approve. This change brings back some political accountability, and whilst it may not overcome bad decisions, it gives the public, and us as elected members, a chance to have a voice again.

I have spoken previously of the importance of the shadow cabinet, and Peterborough First are stepping up to make sure we fight back on bad decision making. We have pushed back on many decisions put to the current cabinet – Werrington Fields – pushing for a compromise; the Hilton Hotel – giving the political leaders the transparency they should have access to over the sale decision; and now the asset review and how decision making should take place.

It is a great concern that cabinet pre-meets on these controversial papers take place, where the cabinet should discuss the decisions and scrutinise the detail. Instead, it seems to be the shadow cabinet that is doing the heavy lifting by going over all the decisions and making sure they make sense for our city and for the residents. We have put many challenges on these papers to the senior officer team, and we will continue to do this work.

Peterborough First isn’t just a name, it is in our values and our approach to the challenges and opportunities before us for the city. says Mohammed Farooq.

You will hear much talk of ‘transformation’ in imminent budget proposals, but talk is cheap, and the outcomes are negligent unless officers and politicians are empowered to transform services in a genuine and positive way. The libraries are a classic example-for three years, Peterborough First colleagues have been the voice of transformation of library services. Transformation isn’t giving up and losing the buildings, transformation is about genuine efforts to make the library service self-sufficient. It remains to be seen whether we talk transformation or deliver on it - be sure we are watching and remain ready to challenge wherever needed.

This week also saw a funding of £10.5m for transport and bus network for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority, this is in addition to £11m we pay through tax for our bus service. We seriously hope that this Labour administration fights for a fair share of money for Peterborough. We felt that in comparison to other areas Peterborough missed out previously.

My group Peterborough First will always fight for best services for residents of Peterborough. Peterborough First isn’t just a name, it is in our values and our approach to the challenges and opportunities before us for the city.

Our much-loved Cathedral last week had their Luxmuralis Starlight display which saw some 7,000 people visit the Cathedral. It was a spectacular show, and again testifies how vital a thriving cathedral is for our city. Connected with a positive vision and strategy for the city centre, something that Peterborough First were driving in administration and continue to support now. The Cathedral isn’t resting on its laurels, as it’s hosting a Christmas gift and craft market this Friday and Saturday. We are also delighted to see the opening of the Odeon Luxe in Queensgate. Tickets are just £4 until Sunday 24th November, so it’s a great opportunity to visit with family or friends and see this new addition to the city. Plus, with the excitement about the arrival of Sostrene Grene in Queensgate it’s worth a fresh look and visit to our city centre.

Finally, we hope residents will join us to mark the big Christmas light switch-on taking place in Cathedral Square on Friday. This event is only possible thanks to the amazing companies that offered to sponsor the event, and the Councillors who contributed their community leadership fund to ensure the switch-on goes ahead. It just proves what can be done when everyone pulls together in the same direction and is the true spirit of the festive season. Peterborough First will always support such positive ways of working, and outcomes, where the city comes first.