Political View: Knowing the price of everything but the value of nothing

The Green Backyard on Oundle Road has a straightforward mission statement: It says ‘We are dedicated to promoting sustainability and raising an awareness of environmental issues by engaging the community in informative and practical demonstrations and workshops’ (writes Barry Warne of Peterborough Green Party).

They have been doing this for 16 years but sadly, not for the first time, find their very existence under threat.

Back in 2017 the 2.3 acre site was saved from development. Thankfully, Peterborough City Council listened to the trustees who run the site, and it's crucial that this outcome is achieved again. Ironically, it was the council who made the site available for its current use in the first place.

The Green Backyard was an area of derelict allotments when it was founded in 2009 by Renny Antonelli and his daughter Sophie. Through hard work and enthusiasm, they and a number of volunteers converted it into the hugely successful community space which we see today.

The Green Backyard is under threat

While Peterborough is a rapidly growing city, and land to build on is always going to be sought, the decision to consider this land for building use smacks of knowing the price of everything but the value of nothing.

Over the past 16 years so many users have reaped the rewards of the long term social benefits the site offers. The Green Backyard provides a unique opportunity in Peterborough for people to learn about environmental sustainability in a community focussed way.

It is used by children through to pensioners and is seen by many users as a kind of refuge from the hurly-burly of the world outside its fences. Many disabled people use it and its position close to the city centre with good transport connections would be difficult to replicate elsewhere in the city.

Surely the long term social benefits of such a place trump any short term financial gain made by selling the land.

The Green Backyard is home to a rich network of grassroots organisations, including Project Abundance’s educational market garden, Where The Wild Ones Learn Forest School, Refill Revolution, Men’s Shed, Udgam, and the Community Bike Workshop. These projects contribute to key environmental and social goals, such as reducing waste, supporting mental health, teaching vital life skills, improving wellbeing, and creating a stronger, more connected community.

As the Green Backyard themselves say. ‘This is not just a green space — it’s a living example of what a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking city looks like. The Green Backyard complements and strengthens the Council’s ambitions around climate action, public health, and community empowerment.’

Supporters of the venue have spoken in the site's favour at various community drop-in sessions, and there has also been overwhelming support online.

There will be further consultation about the sites future.

We at Peterborough Green party urge the council to listen to the voices of those who speak so passionately in favour of it. It really is a jewel in Peterborough's crown, and once it's gone it's gone. Sixteen years of excellent community work down the drain for short term financial gain.