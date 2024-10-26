Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local authorities generally value volunteers; they are a crucial asset, providing a wide range of services that supplement or enhance those offered by paid staff, writes Steve Allen, Conservative Group deputy leader.

However I get the feeling some of those who thus far have been persuaded by the ‘Think Communities’ philosophy and have dedicated their time to keeping our city a cleaner and tidier place are beginning to question whether their efforts are sufficiently well recognised.

Indeed should we all question what the litter strategy is for the city; whether volunteers have a part to play in the strategy and their efforts properly acknowledged.

In doing this it will better harness their commitment; and recognise that volunteers help reduce costs by providing valuable services such as litter picking at no charge; helping to build stronger communities by connecting with residents and addressing local needs.

​Litter collected and bagged by members of the Peterborough Litter Wombles Association

However, for volunteering to have real traction and a long term impact, then surely it’s time for the city council to better embrace the services that are being provided, with a committed buy-in from council officers and senior management.

The relentlessness of littering is simply the other face of fly tipping, an equally antisocial behaviour which in recent years has seemingly been accepted as a norm!

Hundreds of bags of litter are picked by volunteers every week with some individuals clearing roadside gullies and drains, and other concerned residents retrieving fly tipped items from rural drainage channels and gateways.

Whilst it is true the city council are good at picking up fly tipping, surely it’s time for a radical rethink, with the focus firmly on those who are the cause of littering and fly tipping?

Tardy block management companies share responsibility and accountability for what is a growing concern.

We see regular press reports of residents complaining about over-flowing bins and areas of contaminated waste next to their accommodation, yet is there ever a long-term solution, or prosecution of errant landlords?

I am sure those who give their time to the various clean up initiatives would be rewarded to see well publicised prosecutions in the local press or via the city council’s social media.

Would that not be a good way to reinforce responsibility and accountability to tackle this growing issue?

Without seeing some positive results with those responsible being held to account we all become conditioned, immune and simply inured to what is a wholly unacceptable situation.

What is the way forward?

The council does, of course, have financial challenges so reapportionment of budget will need to be handled with care and a commitment to the task.

Importantly, education must be a priority, only by real engagement with all communities and ensuring there is an understanding of responsibilities, combined with strong and effective enforcement and the application of law will we see a change of culture and behaviour.

Can we look at a buy-in from the council to properly engage with the Volunteer Network; the establishment of a cross-party working group of councillors, with the participation of the senior management team and a public declaration that the volunteer network is valued and will be recognised?