Opposing View: Bad decisions must to be challenged

The Peterborough First group of independent councillors will always support good policies which are beneficial to our residents and our city, writes Peterborough First Group leader Chris Harper.

We will oppose those we think have a negative impact on our city and its communities.

In the first two months of the Labour administration, we find ourselves in disagreement on many policies. The council is lucky to have dedicated officers who are working hard on the financial challenges facing the city, while overseeing the necessary vital services. The political role, for all of us as elected councillors, is to challenge or question officers when things are put forward that we as local politicians, and more importantly, you the public, find disagreeable, or worse.

We believe the Labour administration is not fulfilling its role of providing an effective political challenge where needed; Peterborough First as a group has its own views on the direction of travel on some major policies for our city. When the demolition of the regional swimming pool was approved, the Peterborough First administration was robust and made our view clear to officers. IF the land was to be used for a different purpose, this should not be decided until a plan was established and a new location ring-fenced for a new Regional Pool space, based on public need and engagement.

Hoardings have been put up around the Regional Pool prior to demolition but a new site has still not been identified

We want the Labour administration to build the new swimming pool at the same location or alternatively, identify a site now which is acceptable and convenient for residents and then have the area fenced off to signify the council’s commitment. No action on this is simply not an option. The current messaging is completely wrong and insensitive to users of the Regional Pool. This is exactly where politicians should step in and challenge.

The Peterborough First Group strongly disagrees with the cut in funding to the dementia centre. In the last city council meeting we urged the Labour cabinet member for Adults and Health not to cut this funding and find the savings elsewhere. We want a compassionate council, and a compassionate council would not make this decision.

As champions of the Werrington ward, where our group originated, we are deeply upset that the Labour administration completely ignored the pleas of the Werrington residents and other councillors, in not seeking a compromise on Werrington Fields. The previous MP and the new Labour MP have both pushed for a compromise. We always wanted a compromise, and we will carry on fighting for a compromise to be delivered, which is suitable for the Academy, and for local residents.

During the community asset review, we always made sure no community group would be made homeless. It was therefore heartbreaking to hear that Metal (an arts charity working to inspire positive social change through art, culture and creativity) has been given notice to vacate a community building, one of the most used buildings in Peterborough. Community groups are the heart and soul of our society. We urge the Labour administration to talk to Metal and find alternative accommodation, in keeping with our pledge to ensure no community group would be made homeless. If alternative accommodation is offered, then it is for Metal to decide the next steps and we would be reassured to know the council has made every effort to support them.

Councillor Chris Harper at the local elections count.

It has not gone unnoticed the council has now taken the Hilton hotel back into its ownership. The current Labour administration needs to decide either to invest further and complete it or sell it as it stands. The council faces huge financial challenges, and we and the public can’t understand why the administration would continue to pump money into a hotel. There are far greater challenges and priorities, and we need to see a very transparent case where the hotel can be sold now. Should the administration continue to invest and finish the hotel, we, and the public, must see very clear and concise reasons for so doing.

Whether we keep the hotel or sell it, one of these options is more financially advantageous and the reasons behind any decision must be shared.

Finally, many politicians including the council leadership talk about the importance of a city centre strategy and focus. So why has the Labour administration pulled the plug on the tourism collective, which has been doing great work. Peterborough First secured funding to consult on finally putting the Guildhall to better use and we were on the verge of announcing a very exciting tourism strategy with several partners organisations. Another example where political challenge is needed yet Labour have shelved this vital work. We challenge them to bring back the tourism collective: don’t just talk about a better city centre, follow our lead and do something about it.