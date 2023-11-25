Opinion: Wrong to keep report findings private

Over two years ago, a whistleblowing inquiry found that an advisor to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor "caused stress and strain to colleagues", writes city MP Paul Bristow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a result of this, an investigation was launched into the Mayor himself.

This was because the Mayor was fully aware of his advisor’s behaviour and failed to take appropriate action on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This code of conduct investigation is now complete and the Mayor has apologised unreservedly.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has apologised for his conduct but Paul Bristow MP feels he should resign.

The committee responsible for the report have agreed on a number of sanctions against the Mayor.

Some of these are: for him to provide a written apology, to agree on not repeating his actions, and to complete further training to this end.

However, the report will remain private and its findings not made public.

This is wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep everything about this investigation secret and out of the public eye is not good enough.

My constituents and residents of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire deserve to know what the Mayor and his advisor have done.

Their actions must have been serious if they merited this investigation which has resulted in sanctions.

The two year investigation into his conduct has taken nearly half his term in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because he has been embroiled in this – he took his eye off the ball.

He lost two Chief Executives.

But this also cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands in compensation.

He has failed to deliver key projects – that then saw millions earmarked for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire sent back to central Government.

He has let us down.

Millions that could have been used to heat homes and transform the lives of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently after our City Council rejected his plan for a ULEZ charge for cars inPeterborough, he threw his toys out the pram and cancelled a £200,000 plan to give Peterborough a new electric bus depot.

In his plan it stated: “We will investigate demand management measures, where appropriate, in order to discourage private car use.

"It is recognised that fiscal measures could be used to help manage demand and/or generate revenue”.

The people of Peterborough are not stupid, and they know exactly what ‘fiscal measures’ are and what ‘generate revenue’ means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Withdrawing the £200,000 was simply unnecessary and damaging for the people of Peterborough.

Claiming he is now better in the role after being a ‘surprise newcomer’ is not a reasonable excuse. He should come clean now.

It was obvious he was not up to the job from the failings of the Combined Authority.

He admits this himself by saying winning was a surprise.

The report should be published so the public can make their own mind up.