Opinion: Why we should support local businesses

Paul Bristow MP with Hannah and Amy at the Small Business event.

I attended a reception hosted by Small Business Saturday in Parliament this week to celebrate their 10th year in the UK. 200 businesses from all across the UK were there in attendance and it was fantastic to meet and speak to some fantastic entrepreneurs.

I was delighted when I bumped into two great female entrepreneurs from our City, Hannah Barry from Kiss and Makeup and Amy Polly from the Mindfulness Rebel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Saturday is brilliant grassroots, non- commercial campaign that encourages consumers to shop local and highlights small business success in local communities.

Being a previous business owner, I am passionate about small businesses, they are the backbone of our local economy here in Peterborough. I have had the pleasure of visiting many of them during my time as Member of Parliament for Peterborough.

All businesses, big or small, suffered because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s so good to see so many small businesses thriving in Peterborough after we came together to overcome that awful virus over the last 18 months.

Hannah reminded me of how as the local MP, along with my team, we assisted her during the pandemic gain access to vital government financial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud of how this country came together and I am also proud of how the government stepped up to help people in a time of need. Without this sort of support many amazing businesses like Hannah’s might not have survived the pandemic.

The first Saturday of every December we celebrate Small Business Saturday, I’m sure this is no coincidence and what better time to buy a friend or a loved one a gift for Christmas. By doing your Christmas shopping at independent family businesses you are helping support your local community during the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the earlier mentioned event I attended in Parliament this week, I also had the pleasure of bumping into Dr Tom Williamson, the Assistant Principal at our brand-new University in Peterborough.

We spoke about the numerous fantastic independent shops, traders, restaurants, salons, barbers, industrial and engineering companies in Peterborough. We also discussed the amazing opportunity this offers to the young people of Peterborough, especially with new University on their doorstep. The prospect of these small businesses teaming up with the new University ARU Peterborough and offering the latest opportunities in apprenticeship schemes really does excite me and I will certainly be having many more conversations with Tom and others at ARU Peterborough on these opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad