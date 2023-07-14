Opinion: Why the Mayor needs to save the number 36

​Sadly, for residents in Eye, Thorney, and other places across the Fens, this may be no more as Stagecoach have announced that the number 36 bus is to be cancelled.

The number 36 has been a lifeline for many in the Fens east of Peterborough and provides a vital link into town and between villages.

This news has hit local people in Eye and Thorney particularly hard as there would no longer be a bus linking the two villages at all.

Join my campaign to save the Number 36

Many residents in Thorney get the 36 bus to go to work, to school, to do essential shopping, and see friends and family. Given the continued part closure of the Thorney Surgery site, the cancellation of this bus will have a huge impact on those from Thorney who go to appointments at the Eye site.

This week I met with Stagecoach to tell them how distressed local residents are, and how disappointed I am that so far we have been unable to find a solution.

Stagecoach explained the legal requirements bus companies have to meet if they intend to cancel a bus route.

They are required to give the relevant authority, in this case the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and our invisible Mayor, 70 days notice of their intention to cancel the route.

Stagecoach did this. That means that the Mayor of knew that the number 36 was under threat way back in May. He then had 28 days to go back to Stagecoach and try and find a solution.

What did the Mayor do in those 28 days? Nothing. Not a word. They didn’t do anything to save this bus service – they just kept quiet. This is not good enough.

Last week I called on the Mayor to put his hand in his pocket and save the number 36. And finally, over the last couple of days, it seems the Mayor and Stagecoach are talking.

Stagecoach has now told the Mayor exactly how much it will cost to save the number 36. The Mayor has a big transport budget given to him by Government. I can’t think of a better use of this money than to save this service that is vital to so many people in Eye and Thorney.

He has given Cambridge millions for electric busses. He even wants to tax us even more with a Mayoral precept to pay for buses. You couldn’t make it up. Surely now, it is our turn?

Stagecoach has a plan for Peterborough bus services – including earlier departures and better frequencies across many routes. I want to work with them to secure the future of the 36.

I have discussed this with local councillors, the Chair of the parish council and campaigners. They are running a brilliant campaign.

We can save this service. I look forward to meeting the Mayor next week to discuss my plan to protect the number 36. It is time for the Mayor to do the right thing. Stop focussing on Cambridge, put your hand in your pocket, and save the number 36.