Opinion: University will boost city's future economy

The Queens funeral service televised at Peterborough Cathedral.

More than a million people lined the streets of London and an estimated four billion viewed the funeral on their TV screens – including 600 people who watched via a live-streaming at our very own Peterborough Cathedral.

I watched at home and could not fail to be impressed at the display and majestic spectacle which showcased London, our monarchy and our British traditions in the most exceptional way.

I am sure many people will keep those memories for a lifetime, but we now must look ahead to the reign of His Majesty King Charles III.

On a more positive note. Students at Peterborough’s new university officially began their studies on Tuesday – a day later than anticipated due to unforeseen Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

iPads, laptops, notepads and academic books were opened by the first ever students at the new £30million ARU Peterborough University in Bishops Road. These students will be studying courses which have been developed in conjunction with employers in the city – and aim to teach the skills that are needed in workplaces across Peterborough.

This will ensure that those who qualify are ‘job-ready’ and able to swiftly gain employment in a job where their skills are in demand.

Courses include science, midwifery, manufacturing engineering, electronics and robotics, mobile games development and computer science.

Over 40 per cent of those attending the new university are from PE postcodes – those who might not otherwise have thought of university as an option for them. Or indeed, those who might have left the area for other university cities and not come back.

The university will help our residents to command higher paid jobs, which will in turn boost the city’s future economy.

It’s something which will help our city in its next stage of growth – benefiting all who live here. You only have to look at other university towns and cities, such as Loughborough, Nottingham and Lincoln to see the transformational effect of having a university campus.

To all the new ARU Peterborough students, I wish you a successful year of studies and want you to know you are transforming our city’s future through your educational journey.

Tuesday saw life return to normal after the 11 or so days of official mourning and with it, our cabinet met here in Peterborough. If you want to you can watch the meeting back on our YouTube channel.

One of the items we discussed was the extension of the Household Support Fund which we know has proven to be a lifeline for residents most affected by the cost-of-living crisis. I am pleased to say that the support scheme is being extended until March, including the school holiday voucher element.

We are all affected by the rising cost of living, but for some people the impact upon their lives is huge and they may not be able to afford household bills or buy food. These are the people we want to be able to help.

If you are struggling to make ends meet, please get in touch. More information is available at www.peterborough.gov.uk/householdsupportfund

At the same meeting cabinet members approved a multi-million pound bid to the Government’s Youth Investment Fund for a new Youth Zone in the city.

Youth Zones are purpose built, state-of-the-art places for young people (including those most at risk) with trained youth workers running activities, mentoring sessions and offering advice and guidance.

If our bid is successful, it would allow us to offer a significant increase in youth provision in the city, delivered by OnSide - a national charity which has 14 Youth Zones within its network across the country. My colleagues have visited a Youth Zone in Barking and were very impressed with what they saw. I hope to attend a similar visit too.

This is a chance to enhance the opportunities we can offer to all young people in Peterborough and shows our commitment to exploring existing initiatives which inspire young people to meet their own potential. Peterborough is a priority area for this Government, and we will await to hear if our bid has been successful.

Finally, the outdoor market offering at Bridge Street is almost complete with four out of the five stalls now open. This complements the existing Food Hall, which opened earlier this year.

Walking along Bridge Street this week, it looked busy and very much open for business. The timber kiosks look smart and uniformed, and footfall was high.

There are stalls selling fruit and vegetables, handbags and leather goods, African fabrics and accessories and retro games and DVDs. A coffee and snacks stall will also be opening soon.

The outdoor market has taken longer than expected, but the end result looks good and the market and its traders are now in a much more prominent position in our city centre, close to local amenities and with new stalls and accommodation.

In addition, this Saturday we also have a Vegan market and Artisan market in the Cathedral Square.

Visitors can get their hands on a variety of handmade cosmetics, jewellery, gifts and clothing.

If you’re hungry there is plenty of choice including: burritos and burgers, taco bowls, curries, sweet treats and organic juices!

Peterborough Morris Dancers and ten other morris sides from around the UK will be there to put on a show and bring some cheer to the city centre from 10.30am–1.00pm and 2.00pm–5.00pm.