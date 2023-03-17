Opinion: There’s more good news for our city

Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart opens the Government Agency hub at Fletton Quays

I was delighted to attend the opening of the six-storey building and see first-hand another example of how the Government is backing Peterborough.

These new offices will be home to staff from the Passport Office, formally based in Northminster, as well as staff from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The Passport Office has been a part of Peterborough’s economy for a long time. It brings jobs and visitors to the city. It has been relocated but remains in our city centre in a brand new multi-million pound building and this demonstrates the Government’s confidence in Peterborough’s potential.

In total it will house more than 1,000 government staff. This type of Government investment is transforming our city into a higher skill, higher wage economy.

Then there was more good news for Peterborough and indeed the UK when the Chancellor laid out the Government’s vision for the UK in the new Budget.

Tackling the cost of living crisis was rightly at the centre of this budget.

The Government is delivering on promises to support those most vulnerable during this challenging period. They have frozen the energy price guarantee at £2,500 for households until July, and this will save the average household £160 per month, giving families the certainty they need.

Premiums on pre-payment meters are also finally coming to an end, something I have spoken passionately about recently. Fuel duty will be frozen for the thirteenth consecutive year, saving the average driver £100 a month and the government are supporting pubs by freezing duty on draft beer.

All of this is fantastic news for the people of Peterborough and shows that we are supporting people by ensuring they keep more of their hard earned money every month.

There was a clear focus on growing the economy in the budget too and long term sustainable growth was the theme which almost everybody can get behind. The economy is forecast to grow by 1.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, according to Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts.

We are also on course to avoid a recession this year which was previously forecasted by the doom and gloomers.

And on top of this inflation is due to fall from 10.7% last year to 2.9% by the end of this year.

Peterborough is a working city and this was a budget for working people.

This government is committed to 5 priorities, halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats. These priorities are addressed in the budget and it is positive for Peterborough.

As we continue to see investment in our city, £48 million on the station quarter, £23 million to regenerate our city centre, a new NHS Community Diagnostics Centre and the most recent Government Hub opening, it’s clear we are a city on the up.