Opinion: The perils of being defined by social media

The year started with two sitting Labour councillors, in relatively safe seats, deselected by the party for posts on social media, writes Labour Group leader Dennis Jones.

Labour Group leader Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe)

They chose to resign from the party. Whilst both lost their seats at the elections in May, it is a salutary lesson for everyone in the political arena of the perils of being defined by social media.

There is no question that social media has an increasing influence on our lives, actions speak louder than words and it’s still unwise to be seen as ‘keyboard warriors’. None of us knows what lies around the corner to make us eat our words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I became the Labour group leader in February after friend and fellow councillor, Shaz Nawaz, resigned to pursue business opportunities in foreign climes. I am still waiting for the invite, Shaz.

At the same time, another valued councillor in Park ward, chose to step away from local politics for health reasons and Labour lost both of those seats last May. These are the perils any party faces when established and respected councillors chose to step back for a variety of reasons.

Whilst the general election is still at least six months away, possibly up to a year, the campaigns from the incumbent MP and the Labour parliamentary candidate has started to heat up. Peterborough is a marginal seat and Labour has an excellent candidate giving Labour an excellent chance to win here whenever the election is called.

The Conservative administration not only ran out of money, requiring intervention from an improvement panel appointed by the LGA (Local Government Association), it also ran out of ideas, needing cross party support to survive. The thin veneer of the capability of the administration was cruelly exposed and it ran out of time, being replaced by former colleagues who recognised their former party was no place for them. Many other Conservative councillors have chosen not to stand for re-election next May. Can there be any more a damning indictment of the previous administration than that? Can there be any greater hypocrisy than the Tories not calling for a byelection after the latest member to resign last week and sit as an independent despite their vociferous campaigning for all out elections when their former colleagues chose to leave their ranks to form the new administration?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can decide next May. We are at the end of an interesting year with an even more interesting year ahead with challenges for our city and the country at the top of every local politician’s agenda.

But enough of all that. Let’s finish the year with a positive perspective. I attended the Children in Care’s Christmas party, held at the Fleet club, last Sunday. The young people are the stars. The foster parents and carers are, what I call, everyday heroes, yet they thank me for going along.

Nevertheless, I am truly humbled in their presence.