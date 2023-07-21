Opinion: Putting the security and welfare of children first

Cllr Ishfaq Hussain will move a motion to ensure all Peterborough schools are aware of new guidance and their responsibilities

There have been too many disturbing reports of age-inappropriate material being taught in schools. Moreover, there is debate about new guidance on how schools should act in the case of a child expressing a wish to change gender.

I believe they should take a precautionary approach in these cases. Most importantly, schools must inform parents if a child expresses such a wish.

The guidance should make it clear that a school can refuse to socially transition children if they believe that may harm other children or put their well-being at risk.

With regards to sport, the guidance should make it clear that a student who uses a pronoun that is different to biological sex should be banned from competitive school sports in that gender to ensure fairness and safety.

At the heart of this guidance is a renewed partnership and bond between schools and parents.

It is my long and deeply held view that the best educational outcomes for our children come from an environment where schools and parents work together.

But it’s more than technical educational outcomes. It’s more than just knowing your times tables and winning spelling bees - as important as those things are!

When a parent enrols a child at a school, the journey through childhood into adolescence and onto adulthood begins. The family and the school become the community in which a child is raised, valued as an individual, and encouraged to meet their full potential.

The journey through the school years is about the person you become, the relationships you form, and preparing you for the world beyond. That could be further education, employment, and eventually starting families of their own.

I have been very concerned about tensions between parents and schools in Peterborough, with reports of parents demonstrating at one school and tensions at others.

So much wonderful work goes on in Peterborough schools and we owe an incredible debt to our hardworking teachers and all of the support staff at our schools. But this breakdown of relationships destroys the environment we are trying to create for our children to grow and thrive. We need to repair and rebuild these relationships now.

Furthermore, following concerns expressed by many MPs, the Government is now undertaking a full review of RSHE statutory guidance. Once this new guidance is published, parents will be able to be confident of the material being used in schools and kept fully informed.