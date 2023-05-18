Opinion: Proud of Posh whatever happens

I have said before that football and sport bring people together.

It was a fantastic victory. Defeating Sheffield Wednesday, a team that finished 19 points ahead of Posh, 4 – 0.

Sheffield Wednesday finished the season on a whopping 96 points. I have been told this is more than any other side not to finish in the top two of any professional league in modern English history.

They were always going to be a tough team to beat.

But after the third went in, there were chants of ‘we’re going to Wembley’.

The fourth was the icing on the cake.

By the final whistle the stadium was rocking. It was great to see the floods of joyous fans of all ages as we all left, full of confidence and hope for a day of triumph at Wembley.

The Posh only just sneaked into the Play Offs this year. As you read this, I hope we have secured a spot in the final.

Ironically, it was in part thanks to our semi-final opponents Sheffield Wednesday, defeating Derby County in the last game of the season, that Peterborough squeezed through.

We beat Barnsley in our final game. This means in our last two games we have beaten the third and fourth placed teams in the league.

What a great bit of form to take into the penultimate games of the season.

I remember going to London Road with my dad as a kid, and I am now able to take my own children to their first games.

I was there at Wembley in 1992 when Posh were first promoted to League Division One (this was the first ever season of the Premier League and the Championship was then Division One). It seemed unbelievable that our plucky little club could have got that far.

We have been in the second tier of English football a few times now. I hope we can go on and establish ourselves at this level.

Anyone who regularly reads my column will know that I am always positive about Peterborough, not just because I am the MP but because this is my home.

Anyone who regularly reads my column will know that I am always positive about Peterborough, not just because I am the MP but because this is my home.

I’ve still got my ’93 – ’94 retro pizza away shirt (which I’ve been told is now actually worth a few quid). I will have to dig it out for the final at Wembley.

On a serious note, Posh have still got a job to do. It’s not over but the finish line is in sight.

There are just two more games. A last push, and we could be a Championship side once again.

Darren Ferguson could guide us to promotion again, for an amazing fourth time in as many tenures.