Opinion: Preserving our rural lifelines

Public services are the backbone of society, especially when it comes to rural villages and towns that often have a limited range of options, writes Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

From the local doctor’s surgery to the buses that connect our villages to the city centre, and the amazing youth centres that nurture the future generation.

These services are the lifeline that keep our society healthy, connected, and thriving.

I am the Member of Parliament for Peterborough and this includes the villages of Eye, Thorney and Newborough.

The rural parts of my constituency are just as important to me as the inner city.

Accessible healthcare and GP surgeries are not a luxury but an essential service.

After learning of a proposal to close a Primary Care facility in Newborough, I met with concerned local residents to hear about the impact it would have.

I am glad to say local NHS bosses have listened and the facility has been saved. But we need to go further and we need a proper GP service in the village.

In nearby Thorney when the surgery was temporarily closed, patients had to travel to Eye to see their GP.

I joined Thorney residents in their campaign so that they too can continue to access to the health and care services they need and deserve as close to home as possible. Again we need to go further and have a five days a week service.

This is important to everyone in our villages, but in particular for those who are vulnerable or cannot drive.

I have campaigned on bus services between the villages, particularly the 36 that connects Thorney and Eye. Unfortunately this time the Labour Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire deemed the route surplus to requirement.

But these bus routes connecting villages and the city centre are vital to some and I will continue to campaign for better bus services in the rural parts of my constituency.

Most recently I have campaigned for the Eye Youth Centre and Library to not be sold off.

Hundreds of children use the youth club every week and relocating is simply not an option for them.

It’s a fantastic, thriving community hub for young people in Eye and it is important it remains open for future generations.

Village life is different to living in the city. It’s also a close knit society and I love visiting local businesses, pubs and restaurants in Eye, Thorney and Newborough.

All three villages have and are still expanding.

It is vital public services are not closed down. Even just maintaining them is not enough - but they should be expanding to cope with the increasing pressure on demand.

They contribute to the overall well-being of society, creating environments where people can live fulfilling, healthy lives and communities can thrive.