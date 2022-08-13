Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV audiences across the country were dazzled by the acrobatic skills of Jake Jarman as he won an unprecedented four gold medals in the gymnasium.

Although unknown to many outside the Peterborough area, Jarman’s promise and reputation was well known locally by Peterborough Telegraph readers who have been reading about his skills for several years.

Gold medalist Jake Jarman of Team England celebrates . (Getty Images)

The Gunthorpe based athlete is a worthy successor to former AMVC pupil Louis Smith, who won gymnastic silver medals in the Olympic Games, and gold in the Commonwealth Games and European Championship.

Jarman comes from a talented family with his father Tony being a talented middle distance runner for Peterborough AC in his youth.

Former Jack Hunt pupil Lee Manning was first introduced to wheelchair basketball in a school taster session back in 2005. He took to the sport like a fish to water, and his rise was meteoric.

Manning won his first major medal, a bronze, at the 2006 under 22 European Championship.

The European and World Championship gold medal winning basketball star also has Paralympic bronzes to his name from 2016 and 2020.

He starred for England in the Birmingham Commonwealth games winning bronze in the fast paced and exciting new sport of 3 x3 basketball. He also plays professionally in Spain for BSR Amiab Albercete.

Yaxley’s Nicky Brett has been a serial gold medal winner in the World Indoor Bowls Championship, winning five golds since 2016.

The bowling ace won two medals at the Commonwealth Games including a gold in the triples.

The climb up the football pyramid of Peterborough Sports FC has caught the imagination of the Peterborough football supporting public. The Turbines have risen from the Peterborough League to the 6th tier of English football in just 10 years.

With Posh currently leading League One, Peterborough now has two successful senior football clubs.

Hugely successful cricket club Peterborough Town has won the Northants League for the past three seasons and has featured many up and coming players including current England international Dawid Malan in their ranks. They have also developed a conveyor belt of local young cricketers.

Up-and-coming shot putter Lydia Church has an appearance in the Paralympics to her name and won silver in the European Championship in 2021.

Peterborough boasts many other leading competitors and has a proud reputation for being a city which develops and nurtures its own sporting talent.

The Embankment athletics arena is a jewel in the Peterborough sporting crown, but recently there have been suggestions from the council that this established and well-appointed city centre facility could be demolished and reopened elsewhere. This is despite its superb location alongside the new university.