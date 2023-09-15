Opinion: Mayoral calendar is packed with important events

Watch more videos on Shots!

As mayor of Peterborough, I am focussing this year on raising money for four charitable causes: Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Deaf Blind UK, PECT and air ambulances.

​We are planning some big and exciting fundraising events, which will include curry evenings, a race night, a “chocolate bingo” evening, a race night and a sponsored cycle ride. So what is coming up in the next few weeks?

​Traditionally each year the Mayor has opened the Bridge Fair on the Embankment, which is organised by John Thurston and Sons. There is a traditional ceremony in which the Mayor reads a proclamation ending with the words “…and now let us enjoy all the fun of the fair.”. This year the event is from 6pm onwards on Thursday 28 September, starting with a procession to the Embankment from the Town Hall……everyone is welcome to attend.

Last year's Bridge Fair attended by the Civic Party - including then Deputy Mayor Nick Sandford.

​Following that there is a traditional “Sausage Supper” held in the Reception Room at the Town Hall. This used to be a sit down affair with table service but over the years the price of the tickets got a little too high. So last year, Mayor Alan Dowson, introduced a new format where we had buffet service and restricted the price to only £20 a person. It was a great success and this year, we are doing exactly the same at the same price. Local classical crossover singer, Gabriella, will be providing entertainment and there will be a tombola with some great prizes to increase the fundraising element. Please come along and bring your friends and family: to book tickets, please email [email protected] but do not delay, as they are selling fast!

​On 18 November, our deputy mayor’s consort, Cllr John Fox, is organising a Caribbean Night at the Millennium Centre, in Dickens Street, again to raise money for the Mayor’s charities. It runs from 7pm through to midnight: tickets are once again modestly priced at £20 and there will be a Caribbean buffet and a raffle. Entertainment is being provided by DJ Asif and Octavius Steel Drums. It promises to be a bright and lively evening and tickets are available from the Mayor’s office at the Town Hall: [email protected] or by phoning 01733 452519.

But of course being Mayor is not only about charitable fundraising. We are continuing our “Meet the Mayor” open days at the Town Hall on the first Friday of every month from 2pm to 4pm. No tickets or payment needed: just come along. Regrettably I had a brief encounter with Covid and this meant our event on Friday 1 September had to be cancelled at short notice: apologies for that.

​It also meant I had to miss the annual Community Challenge Cup cricket match on Saturday 2 September where a Council/Police/Fire team takes on a Joint Mosques Eleven in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Research. This year, for the first time in a decade, the Council/Police team actually won and I would like to thank Cllr Amjad Iqbal in particular for his leadership in captaining the team.