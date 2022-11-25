Opinion: Let’s see some humanity shown

The use of the Great Northern Hotel has proved controversial

Whatever your point of view, it remains the case that these people have risked their lives travelling to the UK, often crossing the treacherous English Channel in barely seaworthy dinghys.

To travel in this manner suggests the situation in the country’s they are fleeing from must be horrific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, an attack took place on an asylum centre in Dover. Sadly, there are those in society who see fit to take their dislike of events out on the people who are fleeing to Britain.

It’s important MPs and others with influence take care with their language when publicly discussing or giving an opinion on the issue. Words can have consequences, and it’s key that they are chosen in a way that is both accurate and honest.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has been using some unhelpful and divisive language, and has gone against Home Office guidance to not reveal locations of refugees and asylum seekers . It’s wrong to describe these people as “illegal immigrants” when they are acting within international law. It can stoke the type of fear and hatred which leads to attacks.

A wide range of opinions prevail over the use of the hotel, and many people have legitimate and reasonable reservations about the issue. Disappointingly, there have been ugly comments appearing on local social media, including one suggesting Paul organise a protest to surround the hotel and drive the refugees out. I doubt Paul would entertain this idea, but it does highlight why many feel his willingness to ensure everyone knows which hotel is being used verges on the irresponsible. The same goes for believing your opinions supersede well thought out Home Office guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain is a nation built on immigration. More migration means more workers, which means more taxes, and more money for infrastructure such as doctors, nurses, dentists and social housing. Perhaps what some see as pain might within a few years be turned into a huge gain for the city, as all independent research shows about previous waves of migration.

I teach in a school where we have the honour of educating refugee children and helping them assimilate to their new surroundings. It hurts to see that community being targeted with such negative and unhelpful comments. These are ordinary people seeking refuge from persecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul has been promoting his Parliamentary Group for the Hazara community. Rightly defending the victims of persecution one day and then denouncing them the next seems hypocritical.

Might it be possible for Paul to visit the hotel and engage with the refugees? It’s likely the vast majority are decent law-abiding people who wish nobody harm and just want to work hard to build a new life for themselves and their families. This is backed up by the fact that once processed, with their applications judged on an individual basis, over 70% are granted asylum. This information should be shared by the local MP rather than demonising those that the data overwhelmingly shows have a right to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Green Party are proud of Peterborough and the way most of its residents and politicians welcome newcomers with open arms. The Green Party urges Government to ensure safe routes are established for those seeking asylum in the UK