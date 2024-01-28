Opinion: Let's just imagine....what Peterborough could be like

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Instead of imagining something that, whilst wonderful, continues to prove impossible. For instance, how many millions have died in conflicts and acts of Terrorism since he wrote the song about world peace, a world without materialism and without borders, to name a few, in 1971?

So, how about we turn attention to imagine what we might achieve – right here in our own city?

Imagine a new regional pool. Imagine that it’s fifty metres and becomes a regional centre of excellence. Imagine the building contains a hydrotherapy pool that caters for those users bereft since St George’s closed.

Labour Group leader Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe)

Imagine the Lido being beautifully restored and used all the year around, perhaps as a skating rink in the winter or open-air venue if the pool itself was covered over.

Imagine the embankment with well-lit and welcoming pathways that links Cathedral Square, Bridge St and our hotels, encouraging people to walk safely to and from the river to a true, fully developed, café culture in Cathedral Square.

Imagine the buildings in the centre picked out in lights at Christmastime. No more fountains, they have had their day, but a place where people can sit outside late into the evening, all the year round and have a coffee, a beer, or a bite to eat.

Imagine that offer being enhanced at Christmas where families can bring their children, wrap up warm and see the Christmas tree and lights as the festive season approaches.

Imagine shops wanting to stay open because there are people around, drawn to the city centre with restaurants, shops and bars providing a welcome.

Imagine a complete reform of our planning legislation that compels developers wanting to build in our city to build affordable, social, housing as part of their offer.

Imagine encouraging reform with our social landlords to ensure that tenants with more complex needs aren’t excluded.

Imagine a homelessness strategy, not a tactic, which investigates early help with a view to preventing people becoming homeless or, at least, finding them somewhere to go that is safe and warm. We already do this to an extent but I’m sure our incredible rough sleeper team will appreciate an additional layer of focus and help in their work.

Imagine a day and nighttime economy that allows businesses in the city to prosper because there is something for everyone and it’s worth coming into the centre once again.

“You may say I’m a dreamer, though I’m not the only one”, as the song goes. That’s because no one has the monopoly on wisdom or good ideas and some of what I have written is shared by council officers, businesspeople in the city and other political group leaders, such is the level of cooperation in the city.

We need to remind ourselves that Peterborough is the second fastest growing city in the country. There is a wealth of unexplored and untapped potential within the city. Now is the time for us to use it to the benefit of everyone who lives or works here.

