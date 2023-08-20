A general view of the deserted Bibby Stockholm immigration barge at Portland Port, on August 12, 2023 in Portland, England. More than three dozen migrants who arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge were temporarily relocated after traces of legionella bacteria were found in the barge's water supply. The Home Office has leased the barge to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and reduce its use of hotels. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Peterborough is a city that wears its big heart on its sleeve when it comes tocompassion, writes Peterborough City Council Labour group leader, Dennis Jones.

I’m incredibly proud of the welcome we have given to many people over the years fleeing persecution, most recently those from Afghanistan and the Ukraine.

From mosques to churches, and everywhere in between, we are a good neighbour and friend to those in need.

The rise in criminal gangs exploiting and smuggling people from country to country has nothing to do with compassion.

The deaths of six people last week as a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel shows the appalling and preventable tragedy behind the headlines.

We must put a stop to the vile people smugglers who trade in human misery and whose actions result in the loss of life.

That is also why we need a serious government that is focused on this as a real issue that we're facing as a country.

What we increasingly get from the Conservatives is gimmicks and headlines.

This is a complex issue, and we need a serious approach from our government that deals with illegal people smuggling, providing safety to those in need.

Last week we got neither from the government as the Tories launched their ‘small boats’ week.

Despite all the angry words from Conservative politicians, 16,000 people have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Whilst the PM has made a pledge to cut the crossings it turns out, like a lot of his other pledges, the opposite is happening.

The government is spending £6 million a day accommodating asylum seekers in hotels, including in Peterborough, because they cannot clear the backlog quickly enough.

People are fed up that nothing works in this country, not even the barges.

It was embarrassing watching the government move people onto their £1.6 billion barge last week, only to evacuate all of them days later when Legionella was discovered in the barge’s water supply.

No-one denies that immigration is a critical issue.

But it needs dealing with seriously, not with another gimmick.

Labour is calling for a new Serious and Organised Crime strategy to replace the current outdated plan, with people smuggling and people trafficking at its heart and stronger roles for regional police teams.

A Labour government would crackdown on criminal smuggler gangs, through a new Cross-Border Police Unit.

We will clear the backlog and end the use of hotels.

Instead of fixing the NHS, bringing down the cost of living or putting more neighbourhood police onto our streets, we have a government that has run out of ideas and steam.

All they have left are political attacks and smears, locally and nationally.