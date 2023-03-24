Opinion: I am proud of what we’ve achieved

ARU Peterborough University

​At a time of cynicism about politics and politicians, across the country, you may hear the question; what has the Government done for me? Or, what has my MP done for me?

A Member of Parliament can do a lot for their constituency.

For me, this is easier than most. I represent the place I grew up. This is the most important job I will ever have. Making a difference in Peterborough has and always will be my top priority.

In the House of Commons chamber, I spoke about all the things we have achieved together since I became our MP.

In a short walk around our City Centre, I can point to over £100 million of capital investment.

We have received £34 million to build a technical, engineering, manufacturing University with a state of the art research hub.

This University is transforming young lives and creating jobs. It is bringing high skill, high wage opportunities to Peterborough.

On the embankment, 30 seconds away from the university site, we’ve got millions to build a new pedestrian bridge across the River Nene, linking Fletton Quays and the Embankment.

This will enable better use of this fantastic green and open space and reduce congestion on London Road.

After a short walk you will arrive in the City Centre. A place that will benefit from £23 million from the Towns Fund. Something for which I lobbied Ministers relentlessly.

We are investing in our NHS. We are building a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in the centre of Peterborough with the preferred location being UNEX House near Asda.

This will mean 67,000 more scans, tests and checks for conditions such as cancer, heart disease and lung disease right here in Peterborough. It will cut waiting lists and save lives.

Then there is the jewel in the crown, £48 million to regenerate our station quarter. We will create better access, new retail, new opportunities and a gateway – not just to Peterborough but to the East of England.

There is much more going on throughout all of Peterborough, but I wouldn’t be able to keep this column to its word count if I listed them all.

But I won’t stop here.

This incredible investment is transforming lives in Peterborough. It would not have been delivered without an MP ready to work with the Government, the Council and to lobby constantly for our City. It would not have happened without a City full of hard working people bursting with potential.

There is a lot more to do and I will continue to lobby for our fair share of capital investment.

This Government promised to invest in places with potential. Peterborough is clearly at the top of that list.

