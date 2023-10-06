Opinion: I am excited for the future of our great city

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. (Getty Images)

​The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak delivered his speech on the final day and gave his outlook for the country.

The speech was an hour long, it was very honest and transparent and covered many issues.

The biggest announcement was scrapping the remaining work on HS2 from the West Midlands to Manchester.

Rishi admitted the project had been poorly managed previously, but this will allow nearly £4 billion to be reallocated to transport schemes in four different cities in the North. Electrified lines between Manchester and Sheffield, Sheffield and Leeds, Sheffield and Hull and Hull to Leeds.

Perhaps Peterborough could get some of this?

He also announced some of the money will be used to resurface roads across the country, improving connectivity across the UK.

This decision won’t be popular with everyone, but it was a bold decision that will free up investment on other projects.

A-Levels and T-Levels are also due to be rolled into a new qualification for students, called the ‘Advanced British Standard’ in one of the biggest shake-ups to education in a long time.

This means 16–18-year-olds will now study five subjects instead of three including some English and Maths.

We were reminded of the five pledges made at the start of Rishi’s premiership: Halve inflation, grow the economy, cut national debt, reduce NHS waiting times and stop small boats. All of which the government have kept their promise and are making good progress on.

The Prime Minister mentioned change 30 times during his speech. We are at a turning point for our country, after a difficult period following the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine. We can now finally take advantage of the opportunities Brexit has given us and move forward on the global stage.

Rishi is the right man for that and only a Conservative government will deliver it.

I have spoken time and time again on how the Government recognises our potential. We have received over £200 million over the last few years in Government funding for various projects.

I am excited for the future of our great city and what we can achieve.

We have a new University; we are regenerating our city centre with a new station quarter, and we are getting a new Community Diagnostics Centre amongst many other fantastic projects.