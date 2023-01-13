Opinion: I am behind Rishi’s vision - it is right for Peterborough

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined his plans for recovery (Getty Images)

I recently wrote about the five things on my wish list for Peterborough, which fit in with my six-point plan I keep coming back to:

More police, renewing our city centre, better schools for every child, cleaning up our city, a higher skilled local economy and the care residents need and deserve.

At a national level, the Prime Minister has a plan to restore confidence and growth in the economy.Halving inflation this year will ease the cost of living for everyone across the country and give people financial security.

On top of this, he will grow the economy – creating more opportunities, better paid jobs and increasing investment in local areas like Peterborough.Falling national debt was another priority in his speech, securing the future of our public services and further combating inflation.

He also has a plan to tackle NHS waiting lists because people need to get the care they need and deserve more quickly.

This is an ambition that everyone will share, prioritising cutting waiting lists is the right thing to do after Covid has imposed massive new pressures on our health service.

Stopping small boats and people smuggling is another welcome priority of the Government. We need to take a tough stance on smuggling gangs and ensure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.

Stopping these small boats crossing the channel is an important priority not only for the UK but the migrants themselves and for cities like Peterborough.

Restoring The Great Northern Hotel to full service was one of the things on my wish list. The Prime Minister’s stance on this issue is important to prevent cities like Peterborough taking on too many migrants in the wrong locations.

Rishi Sunak has made it clear his enthusiasm for the NHS and cutting waiting lists coming from an NHS family, which I myself can attest to. Both my parents worked for the NHS for most of their lives.

I described the announcement of the new Community Diagnostics Centre in Peterborough as a great Christmas present for Peterborough.

It will help cut waiting lists for imaging, scans and tests in Peterborough. With an additional 19 sites across the UK cutting waiting lists across the entire country.

The Prime Minister’s plans for the economy are key to ensuring public services and investments in our city remain at the highest possible levels.