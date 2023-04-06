Opinion: Government is investing in our city

Rishi Sunak in East Ward on Wednesday

Perkins Engines has 90 years of history here in Peterborough and is one of the world’s leading engine manufacturers.

We met some of the apprentices and workers there, just a handful of the almost 4,000 strong workforce.

Perkins are working in collaboration with our new university to create high skilled jobs and offer the training our young people need to take on the jobs of the future; right here in Peterborough.

In fact, they have taken on more than 748 apprenticeships since 2017.

Their products are used in so many industries including agriculture, construction, healthcare, land clearing and data centres.

This is just one of many fantastic companies here in Peterborough that I have worked with - together with our University - to develop my plan for Peterborough.

Just last week, I met with principals and teachers as well as charity and community groups at the Thomas Deacon Academy.

We met to see how we can improve the education and welfare of Peterborough students.

I know my plan for a high skilled, high wage economy in Peterborough won’t be achieved over night. Working with schools is going to be a major factor in building the foundations to achieve this.

The council, schools and teachers have done some amazing work over the last few years to improve exam and assessment results in Peterborough. I am pleased to see that we are climbing national league tables because of this.

Every child deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

I want to continue to work with schools, colleges, the university and businesses across Peterborough so that they can do this without having to leave our fantastic and growingcity.

This Government backs Peterborough’s potential.

New capital investment will back up all the hard work of Peterborough’s people and that is exactly what we are getting.

I could have spent all day with Rishi Sunak showing him where the governmentis investing over £100 million in Peterborough, but he is abusy man and I know he has heard me talk about it all already.

I did have time to take him to East Ward, with our fantastic candidate Ekta Patel and Councillor Jackie Allen to speak to some local residents.

The response was outstanding, it is obviously surprising answering the door to the Prime Minister but it is clear that there is a vote of confidence for Rishi Sunak in Peterborough.

I hope people are as excited for our future as I am.

The Government is backing us and we have a plan.

The young people of Peterborough have a bright future.

Peterborough is on the up.

The Prime Minster agrees.

