Opinion: Frustration and isolation remains

The recent and sudden closure of the Cuckoos Hollow Bridges is no different.

​For some this may seem at first glance nothing more than a minor inconvenience and people could easily go around a different way. But it is not a simple as that and there is a deep sense of frustration and isolation among residents.

The isolation is even more serious for those with disabilities and mobility issues, who have relied on the bridges.

One of the closed bridges at Cuckoos Hollow, Werrington, Peterborough.

The abrupt and sudden nature of these closures without any sort of consultation has left many feeling stranded and cut off from shops, clubs, essential services, as well as from family and friends.

I have been out speaking to residents and it is clear that this is an important issue for many residents.

It's a situation that demands urgent attention and action.

I have previously called for a ‘make do and mend’ approach but I am now calling on the council again to address this and do whatever it takes to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Councillor Bryan Tyler's vocal criticism of this decision is entirely justified.

The lack of transparency and consultation in such matters only exacerbates the distress experienced by affected residents.

When these sorts of decisions are made which directly impact people's daily lives, it's imperative that their voices are heard and considered before any action is taken.

It is beggars belief that the courtesy of letting people know that you are about to close three bridges that hundreds of people rely on day to day did not happen.

One of the most confusing aspects of this situation is the sudden shift from deeming these bridges safe one day to declaring them unsafe the next.

How can we have confidence in the safety of all of our structures if they can be deemed unsafe overnight without any prior warning or indication?

While the need for new bridges is undeniable, we cannot afford to wait for bureaucratic processes to run their course, meaning this not being addressed properly for months or even years.

I hope the council are taking this seriously and I am sure they are looking at every possible way to get at least at one of these bridges open for residents to use soon.

The urgency of this is clear to see and it demands action.

Residents cannot be left stranded while waiting for important decisions to be made. It’s not just an inconvenience. It’s a barrier that isolates residents.

Every day these bridges remain closed further deepens the sense of isolation and worsens the challenges faced by those already marginalised or with limited mobility.