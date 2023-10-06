Opinion: Fireworks misuse - a modern-day plague

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are few parts of the city that aren’t fed-up with the lack of action against this noisy nuisance. But some think it is the government.

Across Peterborough, the inconsiderate and anti-social use of fireworks by a small minority of people is causing misery for many residents, who are kept awake at night and left exasperated during the day.

Despite demands locally and nationally for stricter rules, the government has rejected any change stating existing law: “Strikes the right balance between allowing individuals to enjoy fireworks while reducing the risks and disturbances to individuals, animals and property.”

This column is called the Opposing View. Well, here is one for you. This is outrageous!

How out of touch is our government that they have no plans to safeguard ordinary people from the menace that fireworks have become here in Peterborough. I don’t get emails and messages on a weekly basis about the topic. I get them daily and I am sure that many of my fellow councillors of every political hue do too.

I agree that most people use them responsibly. But we are not discussing the majority here are we?

Yes, there are enforcement mechanisms in place to tackle misuse. But how many officers are there on duty from the council or the police to deal with regular incidences at all hours of the day and night?

The police simply do not have the ‘manpower’. They prioritise according to three, vitally important, criteria, the level of threat, risk, and harm.

Rarely do fireworks fall into any of these three categories, even when celebrations get out of hand. The simple fact is that our city suffers from this modern-day plague. We don’t know who is setting them off, or, on most occasions, why. Let’s think of those who, like me, have pets that are terrified by the loud bangs. Or ex-services personnel and those with mental health issues scared witless late at night. All due to the inconsiderate and illegal use of explosives posing as ‘fireworks’.

Let’s be clear. In Peterborough and in other towns and cities , the use of fireworks has become a pernicious problem. The council, starved of funding, as the police have been since austerity measures were introduced by the Conservative government in 2010, does not have the resources at their disposal.

Yet the Tory government’s belief that the existing regulations are working just does not match the reality. Our local Tory MP claims to be doing something but hasn’t once voted against his paymasters in Downing Street.

Saying one thing in Peterborough yet doing another in Westminster.

If the Conservatives won’t act, Labour will!. Our Labour Parliamentary Candidate to be our next MP, Andrew Pakes, has said that tackling the anti-social behaviour of fireworks will be one of his priorities when elected next year. Together, Andrew and I have heard from hundreds of residents on the issue. We will keep campaigning until something is done.