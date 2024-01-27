Opinion: Facing two very different challenges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This programme is the initiative of my Conservative colleagues councillors Bryan Tyler and Chaz Fenner.

Living My Best Life brings together a wide range of key partners: NHS GP Social Prescribers, Vivacity, Peterborough Libraries, Peterborough Museum, Reablement Services, HAY Peterborough, Peterborough United Foundation, Music for Dementia and Fighting Fit, with a mission to help older, disabled, long term health sufferers, those who are sensory impaired, socially isolated together with family members and carers to take part in accessible, affordable and achievable activities.

The offer will not just involve exercise classes, which of course are an essential inclusion, but also friendship clubs in our Libraries, museum talks in the community, 60s/70s daytime disco dancing, and bingo and quiz sessions as well as walks, balance and coordination classes and lots of other fun activities. All aimed at improving the health and social wellbeing of those who are vulnerable or feel and socially excluded in our city.

Councillor Steve Allen at the Living My Best Life launch

This is a fantastic initiative which recognises that new friendships, and the availability of company are both major contributors to people’s wellbeing; particularly as we find ourselves affected by reduced mobility or isolation in middle to later life.

Those interested who require further information can connect with the service by emailing

Like many in Peterborough I am ashamed of the level of littering and fly tipping throughout the City. This plague is not restricted to any specific location. Urban areas see the inexplicable dumping of sofas, mattresses, white goods, miscellaneous furniture and general detritus. One asks why, when we have an excellent and efficient Householders Recycling Centre and an affordable bulky waste collection service.

In the rural areas the country lanes are the ‘go to’ for all of the above, together with the dumping of building material in farmers gateways and the dangerous new trend of the tipping in the middle of the road. There is an accident waiting to happen!

Of course there’s no quick fix. The cost to Local Authorities throughout the UK is astronomical. We need to see prosecutions, fines and the perpetrators being publicly named and shamed with their vehicles seized.

Talk is cheap but in Eye Thorney & Newborough my fellow Councillors and I have engaged with council officers, using our Community Leadership Fund to acquire a set of covert cameras specifically for use in the area represent. A tiny step on a long journey but we hope we can at least start to make a difference.

Thankfully there is a cohort committed to continuing on this theme, and we must be forever grateful for the unswerving commitment of the group of volunteers known to us as The Peterborough Litter Wombles. This group turn out in all weathers to give their time to the thankless task of keeping our streets and green spaces cleaner, and somewhat tidier: and have now even ventured out to clearing at the side of the A Roads and Parkways.

We should not underestimate the danger of this activity beside 60mph Highways without road closures in place. It is for that reason I asked a question at Full Council yesterday why Peterborough as a responsible authority is not able to better fulfil the task of keeping our roadway verges and lay-bys clear of litter and debris. Additionally, are we not able to ensure that Highways contractors take redundant signs and frames with them when the work they have undertaken is completed; by fines and prosecutions if necessary?

Civic Pride can only be achieved with a compact between residents and the local authority. The Litter Wombles are doing their bit, but it shouldn’t be left just to volunteers to shoulder the work – let’s all contribute, not just by applauding those that get involved but by not contributing the mess in the first place. Be Responsible with your rubbish: Take it home, Bin it, take it to the dump – don’t regard the footpaths, highways, and verges as a repository for your unwanted wrappers, bottles, cans, household items, tyres and motor parts!