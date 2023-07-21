Opinion: Do you feel better off?

Earlier this month, I chatted to some local shop owners in my ward about how business was doing. We have some great local shops in Central ward who have been serving the community for years. But, in nearly every case, the answer was the same. Costs are still going up, inflation is biting and they are working harder just to make ends meet.

After 13 years of the Conservatives in Downing Street, those sentiments are a common response whether I am talking to small businesses or speaking to residents. The question of whether you feel better off, is a very real one.

I am incredibly proud of the way Peterborough has pulled together to help people facing the cost-of-living crisis, but we deserve better from our government.

Amjad and Labour parliamentary candidate Andrew Pakes visiting a local business

Charities, faith groups and community organisations have stepped forward like never before to support neighbours and strangers alike. From foodbanks to debt advice and help with housing and clothing, we are a proud city that knows how to look out for each other. We now need the same from our government.

So many people are doing all the right things – they saved for a home, paid for a home, they go out to work every day and they’re being clobbered. The rising costs of mortgages are just the latest burden being placed on families. I’ve met families who are saving for their first home but getting no closer to buying their first home due to rising costs. I’ve chatted to grandparents now worried about mortgage costs and rent going up for their children and grandchildren.

On average, families are paying £2,300 more per year on the cost of a mortgage in Peterborough, that is £190 more a month. And interest rates are set to rise higher. Across the country, millions are feeling the pain from this Tory economic failure, and it is no different in Peterborough.

In fact, it is even worse, here. Our Conservative MP brought Liz Truss to Peterborough to launch her campaign to be Prime Minister. He was a champion for Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, hailing their economic wisdom.

But the fact of the matter is that the Tories crashed the economy with their reckless, uncosted budget and left the British people to pick up the bill. Mortgage holders will pay thousands of pounds extra, because of our Conservative MP.

We have seen the largest fall in living standards and highest tax levels for 70 years. While the Tories are arguing about peerages and parties in Downing Street, life is getting tougher for working people in our city. Labour has a plan to start fixing this crisis beginning with ending the incompetence and chaos that has taken over government.

My Labour colleagues and I understand how hard people work and how difficult things are - which is why Labour will treat every pound of taxpayer money with the respect it deserves.

We believe in Peterborough and that, together, the city can do better than under this current government. We will have an election at some point over the next 18 months.