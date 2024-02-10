Opinion: Demand a sense of duty, service and commitment to your ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bit of a random question, I know but do bear with me. Chances are, if you’re under 50, you use your thumbs. The 40-somethings, the average age of Facebook users these days, tend to use thumbs so young people tend to laugh at my puny efforts on Facebook. I haven’t ventured on to ‘Insta’ or ‘TiK Tok’.

Now I want you to think about what makes a good MP or councillor from your point of view? Is a good MP someone who doesn’t bother to call a ward councillor, preferring instead to post on social media for the ‘optics’, so they can be seen to be doing something whilst putting themselves in the public eye?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those of us of a certain vintage, recall MPs of a bygone age who were known for getting things done. You may be old enough to remember Harmer Nicholls or Brian Mawhinney, perhaps?

Labour Group leader Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe)

In a ward with several thousand properties, do you post on social media to show you are cleaning up graffiti from one? Does it matter that such events occur in a year when local and national elections will be taking place? In other words, are these events purely about being seen to be doing things to remind electors they are there? Or should they be judged on what they have, or haven’t, done since being elected?

Currently, nothing is turning the dial back towards the Conservatives. Neither tough talk nor tax cuts appears to be helping. What is more worrying is people telling me that they are unlikely to vote at all. This year, I ask that you vote, locally and nationally, to achieve two things:

The first is to tell the Conservatives, plainly, that, after 14 years, Lord knows how many PMs and byelection defeats that the writing is firmly on the wall for this disparate bunch of grifters and losers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is to tell the Labour party that they/ we must do better. That we need a credible and creditable government that isn’t reliant on soundbites and scaremongering in an election year in a desperate bid to hold on to power as this lot are.

Please hold me and my party to account. Please vote with hope, conviction and, above all, a genuine desire to hold us to account instead of saying that age old mantra ‘nothing changes.’ Make us show you how things will change and for the better. For our Health Service, ending the eight o’clock lottery for appointments; the dentistry desert that Peterborough has become. For the environment and the streets around where you live and the people around you.