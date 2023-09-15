Opinion: City’s leisure provision needs future-proofing

Watch more videos on Shots!

Yet again, as Peterborough’s ageing regional pool is closed, this time to remove asbestos, the question as to how much more this building can take needs to be asked.

Built in the early 1970s, the pool has been closed recently on at least two occasions as Legionella bacteria has been found in disused pipework.

Peterborough also has the hardest water in the country. This means that the pipes regularly need the limescale that builds up removing. How long before the pipes can’t take it anymore, burst and the pool is closed for a prolonged period?

Peterborough is a fast-growing city. They say that the sign of a healthy economy is cranes on the skyline. But, if we don’t invest in our leisure facilities, where are the people who are being attracted to Peterborough to live and work here going to spend their free time?

Peterborough should have three regional pools for the size of the population. One south of the city, one in the centre and one in the north.

Now let us look at the so called ‘15-minute city’. The purpose being that no one needs to travel more than 15 minutes to have access all the facilities they need, such as recreation, shopping, and leisure.

In other words, exactly how Peterborough was developed as a new town back in the 1970s although with a much smaller population.

Currently, however, a Werrington resident would need to drive, either through the city centre or on the parkway to have a swim at our only council owned pool in Hampton. It isn’t their fault such facilities don’t exist within an easy walk, drive, or cycle ride. But common sense and decency tells those who run our city and wish to run it that you cannot even think about any form of congestion charging. That would be penalising people twice. Inadequate and ageing facilities, crumbling public buildings and no investment from central government to replace or renew anything.

At the time of writing, Peterborough appears to be very fortunate not to have much, if any, crumbly concrete although given the government’s lack of investment in public buildings that seems to be more by luck than good judgement.

I made Peterborough my home 25 years ago. I am happily settled here and love my home city. Every city in the country has its challenges but there is nothing here that we cannot fix - if we get support from central government to say they believe in our city and our people as much as we do.

Let’s stop silly talk on charging people to travel around the city when we still need investment to build the homes, offices and leisure facilities that are fit for the future and close to our doorsteps.

Let’s concentrate on future proofing our city to ensure that we have all the facilities that we can access by cycling, walking and public transport system that encourages to get out of our cars not punishes us for using them because we have no alternative.