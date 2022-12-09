Opinion: An early Christmas present for city

Health Minister Will Quince (Getty Images)

“A new what?” is a fair response. The NHS is full of jargon and doesn’t help matters by shortening these centres to “CDCs”. So let me explain why this news is a big deal.

Diagnostics basically means scans and tests, which are crucial to tackling Covid backlogs and catching conditions early. It doesn’t just mean simple things like x-rays. We are talking about state-of-the-art machines.

Peterborough’s new Community Diagnostics Centre will include MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computerized tomography) and non-obstetric ultrasound scanning. It will include phlebotomy and cardiology testing.

That means over 67,000 extra scans and tests, every year, right here in Peterborough. And that’s why I’m thrilled about the benefits this centre will bring.

Our city will be much better at diagnosing and treating conditions like cancer, heart disease and lung disease.

Anyone who reads this column regularly knows what that means to me, at a very personal level. I am so pleased that fewer people will experience the loss of a loved one because we detect conditions earlier.

The Government is also taking wider action to bust the Covid backlogs. Step one is the Elective Recovery Taskforce. I’m afraid that “elective” is another bit of NHS jargon. It basically means any treatment that you can schedule, rather than needing to do it more-or-less now.

A hip operation is “elective”. So is a lot of cancer treatment. There are real problems when these elective procedures and appointments get delayed.

The Taskforce held its first meeting at 10 Downing Street, which focussed on unlocking spare capacity in the independent sector to cut NHS waiting times.

The goal is to reduce the number of people waiting 18 months for treatment by around 60%, then eliminate it altogether by April 2023. No-one should wait longer than a year by March 2025.

That’s only possible because of record spending on health and social care. The Autumn Statement provided an additional £8 billion.

On current projections, the NHS will account for 44% of all Government spending, higher than ever before. With this spending comes the responsibility for the NHS to actually deliver the care that we need.

Peterborough’s new centre is part of that delivery. An opening date and location will be announced over the next few months, following the impressive bid from local NHS leaders. It also followed plenty of lobbying from me. I have repeatedly pressed ministers on increasing capacity in Peterborough. Once again, the Government has listened.