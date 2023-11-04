Opinion: A true symbol of remembrance

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow putting up giant poppies in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe with Cllr Ishfaq Hussain and party worker Benjamin O'Hara

A symbol of remembrance, there is something delicate yet resilient about them.

In the aftermath of the Great War, the fields across Europe were left ravaged by the horrors of conflict.

But out of all of the destruction and terror, poppies began to bloom among the graves of fallen soldiers.

This sight - immortalised by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” – has cultivated a sense of hope and remembrance for those that have sacrificed their lives in war.

In the Spring of 1915 the Canadian Physician started to write the poem after losing a friend in battle and seeing poppies grow out of the warn-torn battlefield.

This later inspired the use of the poppy, not only to remember the past but as a sense of hope for a positive future and a peaceful world.

Now is not only a time when we should remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow countrymen it is also is a time for hope.

That is why, along with local Conservative councillors, I have been putting up poppies on lampposts all across Peterborough as the nation enters a period of remembrance leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

I did this last year and it was a great success. It proved very popular with local people and this year support for it has only increased.

The poppy has been used as a symbol of remembrance for over a century, ever since the Royal British Legion ordered nine million and sold out in a day on November 11th, 1921.

That first Poppy Appeal raised over £100,000 to help veterans from the Great War with housing, care and jobs. This was a considerable sum at the time.

Today’s Poppy Appeal has over 40,000 volunteers and distribute around 40 million poppies every year.

Here in Peterborough, the amazing Malcolm and Sandy Foster (and many more loyal and dedicated volunteers) take part in the Poppy Appeal. They will be in the city centre, on Bridge Street, all week until Remembrance Sunday, raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Malcolm and Sandy have done this for decades, some years raising in excess of £10,000.

This is an amazing contribution, raising money for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans, and their families.

They make me proud of Peterborough and I will join them on Bridge Street to help raise some funds over the next week or so.