Mayor's View: My local picks to keep summer holiday boredom at bay

The school summer holidays are underway. As a parent, I know how difficult it can be to keep children entertained, writes Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily for us, in those weeks when we can’t get away, Peterborough is full of family-friendly hidden gems – too many to mention here. But here are just a few of the fantastic places that I have visited in the three months since I became Mayor, which also make for great days out...

When the sun is shining, there’s no better place to cool off than the Lido. I've been visiting since I was 11. Now I bring my own children to use this fantastic facility. Thankfully, the City Council eventually listened to everyone who signed my petition and didn’t go ahead with mothballing the Lido.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bretton Water Park and the Central Park paddling pool have also recently reopened. They are both great community assets, where families can cool down and enjoy the summer.

Peterborough's much-loved Lido

There are lots of amazing open spaces across the city. I visited Cuckoo's Hollow, where families can connect with nature and now reconnect on the replacement bridges.

That campaign took some time, but we got there and the local community is no longer cut off. If you’re looking for nature, the Nene Park Trust’s sites, including Ferry Meadows, are also well worth a visit.

Summer is the perfect time to keep active. A few weeks ago, I watched Amir Khan inspire a new generation of young boxers, at the opening of Top Yard School of Boxing in its new Queensgate home. Unfortunately, he had to leave before I could show him a thing or two between the ropes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough has already raised national champions. Perhaps another boxer is on the way?

Paul Bristow

No list would be complete without Peterborough Cathedral. I am often there, most recently to see the first students graduating from our new University, ARU Peterborough. It was great to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

I pushed to get the University open as Peterborough's MP and it has my full support as the Mayor. It's so rewarding to see the positive impact for our city.

But you don’t have to be graduating to visit the Cathedral! If you haven’t been inside our iconic building, where Catherine of Aragon is buried and centuries of history were made, what are you waiting for? There’s a programme of events running this summer, including the Shaun the Sheep trail – a great way to see more of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And please do get into the city centre. There’s some great shops and real top-tier places to eat and drink. My plan for free parking will make it even more attractive. I am still waiting for the City Council to come back with options. But mark my words, we shall deliver this.

I studied history at University, so I'm always eager to seek out historic places to visit. Not too far from Peterborough is Huntingdon, where Oliver Cromwell's old school is now the Cromwell Museum, showing him “warts and all” - it really is a gem of a place.

And, if you’re a young historian with a Tiger Pass, you can still get there on the bus for a pound. Whatever you do, enjoy a break!