Local Elections: Hope and inspiration for the future of Peterborough

Some of the young Greens in Peterborough

Residents know that when they elect Green Councillors they get an ethic of professionalism, hard work and visibility in their communities.

The party believes that young people should have strong representative voices on the council. We know those voices are vital in speaking up for generations to come. We have an active young Greens branch, and aim to harness the energy and ideas of young people to help direct our society towards a sustainable and just future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greens primary aim is to protect the planet and communities from the effect of the climate crisis as well as speak up on policy positions we all align with.

This year the Peterborough Green Party are fielding several candidates who are in their 20s. They can provide hope and inspiration for the future of Peterborough.

West Ward candidate Chelsea Windsor is delighted to be standing as a candidate for the Green party and is passionate about creating a sustainable future for her community. She says “My roles as a teacher and a mother inspire me to advocate for policies that prioritise environmental stewardship and social justice.”

Bismah Noor will be standing in East Ward. Bismar says “The Green party is the only party that has acknowledged what is going on in Palestine and has actively called for a ceasefire. It is also the only party I feel a genuine connection to with regards to our environmental and social justice policies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am standing for the Greens because I believe in environmental sustainability and the health of our local community,” says Stanground South candidate Joe Horne. Joe is a sports coach and a keen runner and sees first hand the importance of preserving our natural surroundings for the well-being of the present and future generations in Peterborough.

Misbah Shafiq is standing in North ward, and says “I am proud to say I will be standing as a Green candidate this year. Greens are the way forward for promoting justice, peace and human rights around the world. We stand with Palestine and want an end to this genocide. Together, united, we can make a difference.”

Iqra Ali, the Park Ward candidate, has also noted that the Greens are the only party that have been calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and says” “I believe political parties should have a decent moral stance on international issues. The Green party call for a release of all hostages, suspension of arms exports, and targeted boycott, divestment and sanctions for individuals facilitating Israel’s occupation of Palestine. I also like the fact that they are an open party and welcoming of new members. They create a safe space for young people to feel valued and able to contribute. I have been made to feel like I’m part of the wider team.”

Our recently appointed diversity and inclusion officer, Sam Creedon-Gray is standing in Fletton and Stanground and feels positive about the way the party is growing. Sam said “I was delighted to accept the role of diversity and Inclusion officer, as I am passionate about getting diverse views into politics. We all have a different perception of the world, and we can influence positive change for all people with multiple viewpoints.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’d like to congratulate Posh on winning the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. On the theme of youth, Posh are still right in the mix for promotion from League One with a team which has had an average starting age of 22.9 this season. The team includes local lads such as Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones who have come through the club’s academy system.