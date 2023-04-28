Local elections 23: Time for change in way we do things

Cllr Christian Hogg - Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Peterborough City Council

Do you want ones that are out in their communities all year round and not just popping up at election time?

Councillors that feed back to you on the work they are doing again all year round?

How have they engaged with you to ask for your opinion on what they as councillors should be working on?

These are all things that Liberal Democrats are doing in the wards where we are voted in. We feedback via our Focus newsletter throughout the year, we hold ward surgeries and conduct annual residents’ surveys.

We put our communities first and have a more relaxed approach in terms of getting a group position on things, the leadership doesn’t seek to dictate policy rather they listen to all our group and get a considered opinion.In previous weeks my colleague Cllr Nick Sandford has detailed some of the policies the Liberal Democrats wish to bring forward, the whole manifesto is available for all to see at www.peterboroughlibdems.org.uk/manifesto

I’m not so sure it is so easy to find other Peterborough parties’ manifestos.

In previous years the Conservatives promised free bulky waste collections for householders, which despite being “fully costed” took from May to November to be implemented and the scheme ran out of money 3-4 months later. They recently tried to blame opposition parties for pulling the funding due to budget cuts, but the scheme ended months before the year end and the start of the new budget.

Since then, we have had problems with bin collections and the latest non-availability of bags for the food waste caddy bins. Peterborough is currently 42nd in the list of 48 councils in the Eastern region for household recycling rates - we manage just 38.9%. The top two are Lib Dem run and nationally it's the top 6 (2 in coalition with others).We have shown with our membership of the council’s Financial Stability Working Group that we are prepared to roll up our sleeves and contribute to getting the best possible outcomes for Peterborough residents by working alongside other parties.

Does this sound like a coalition of chaos or a sensible approach to dealing with our city’s issues?

The 22 years of Conservative control brought the city to its knees financially and the brink of administration due to unwise decisions and unnecessary waste, with the help of all parties working together we were able to turn that around. We need a strong representation from all parties to continue that work.

The outcome of this election won’t change the government of this country but make no mistake it will send out a strong message to the government on the mood of the people.

Only you can decide if that message is “carry on we like what you are doing” or “we aren’t happy and you need to have a rethink”, not voting doesn’t send a message at all and gives the impression that you don’t care, and simply increases the power of the people that continue to vote. Can you really trust them to reflect what you are feeling right now?

So come join us and vote for a Liberal Democrat councillor in your area and let’s make Peterborough a stronger and fairer place to live work and bring up your family.