Local elections 23: ​Campaigning hard across the city

Green Party's Kirsty Knight

As well as running campaigns in Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville and Fletton and Woodston, they are also campaigning hard in West, Ravensthorpe and Park wards.

The candidates for these three areas have been talking about their wards and what they would like to achieve.

Fiona Radic is the Green candidate for Park Ward. She is an experienced campaigner, and says “Park Ward has been neglected during the never ending austerity and it deserves better.

“The ward has many schools and colleges but no council owned community centre. We have keen gardeners, but Central Park’s flowerbeds are bare.

“Residents and parents want lower speeds and safer roads, but the council cabinet took a hard fought campaign for achieving this and chucked it into the long grass. Park Ward’s city councillors have been overloaded (there are no parish councillors or parish budgets in many parts of the city) so it’s been a struggle for them to achieve what residents want on the council. I would fight to get these issues addressed.”

Collette Francis was heavily involved in last year’s campaign to save the Bretton oak, and is used to speaking at council meetings. She believes strongly in the value of trees to communities and the environment. Collette says”I am passionate about listening to people’s voices within the community that often go unheard, and helping in any way I can. I am often out reporting fly-tipping, sometimes in areas which are off the beaten track and can get overlooked. I work alongside other volunteer litter pickers to organise street cleaning days.”

Like Fiona Radic , Ed Murphy is a seasoned political campaigner. Ed who is standing in Ravensthorpe is Immersed in the community, and over the years has helped to run local community groups and centres. He has also been a school governor.

Ed says : “My values are to promote justice and equality, protect lives and livelihoods and enhance jobs, services and the environment.

“I have been a local voice for many people over many years and would represent residents irrespective of party politics. Previously I have represented many residents and assisted them successfully in dealing with issues including the environmental blight in some of our neighbourhoods. I would aim to get property disrepair tackled and bring empty homes back into use. It is much better to be using empty homes to tackle the misery of homelessness than our council paying for private temporary accommodation and hotels.

“Residents know that the Green party is concerned about the climate emergency and they are also welcoming our strong voice on social justice, equality and getting things done locally.

“The Green party can win in Ravensthorpe. Both the conservative and labour votes were down in this ward last year.”

The Peterborough Green party would like to remind all voters that for the first time they must bring proof of their identity to the polling station.