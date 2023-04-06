Local Elections 2023: ​And they say a week is a long time…

Labour Group leader Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe)

On the 20th April, the chief executive, Matt Gladstone and the leader of the council, Wayne Fitzgerald, will present the case for Peterborough in the most improved council category at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.

This is a fantastic achievement, isn’t it? Well, yes. And no.

Yes, we perhaps have a new Corporate Leadership Team (CLT) to thank for great improvements very quickly. But, as the press release goes on: “The award recognises the improvement journey of councils that have previously struggled.”

Now let’s read that again please. “The award recognises the improvement journey of councils that have previously struggled.”

Matt Gladstone also goes on to say: “You have all stepped up to the challenge and deserve a huge amount of credit for the council being shortlisted for this award.”

Maybe we need to read that again, too. In simple terms, the improvement panel insisted that all parties work together and, in doing so, this is the recognition Peterborough has earned and I am sure that you wish Matt and Wayne well later this month.

The improvement panel insisted on the creation of a financial sustainability working group that I have just joined so the greatest amount of credit goes to our former group leader, Shaz Nawaz, and all the other group leaders who have ‘stepped up to the challenge…’.

I am suggesting that we read between the lines. 23 years of Conservative administration yet it takes all the political parties and a new leadership team to haul us from the brink of bankruptcy - in a year?

How did the much-vaunted freezing of council tax by this administration contribute to our recent success? Or the ‘Stand Up for Peterborough’ campaign in 2016?

OK, maybe it was the signing of a deal that will cost us around £105m until 2031 with no break clause that, as recently as last full council, Cllr Andy Coles tells us that cannot happen again – thank goodness.

And the turnaround is even more impressive given that Boris lied his way out of office to be replaced by Liz and Kwasi’s vainglorious attempt to ‘tank’ the economy in record breaking time.

Talk about doing the seemingly impossible with one hand tied behind your back.

But, hey, the Conservatives want you to give them another go. Telling us boldly, if a little disingenuously, that the economy of the city is safe in their hands. Well with a little help from their friends it could well be.

Our MP and council leader also tried to convince us, using one of those ‘old skool’ dummy cheques (Google it, youngsters) that the money for the station quarter was donated by the Conservatives.

Yeah, right.

Mind you, the cheque was put to good use as it apparently accompanied our MP on a pub crawl in Werrington.