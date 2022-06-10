Conservative opinion: 'Championing Peterborough remains my highest priority', writes MP Paul Bristow

MP Paul Bristow says championing our city remains top of his priority list in this week's column (image: National World)

In the coming weeks and months, I hope most of us will look back over the four-day celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with happy memories. It was a time when our country and our city came together, put aside our differences, and celebrated.

The Queen’s devotion to duty, quiet faith, and love of her country inspired many. I attended scores of street parties where people came together to socialise and celebrate.Young and old from every background - all faiths and none - all united in their respect for her majesty. Respect for 70 years on the throne and the institution of the monarchy.

While many of the parties were wonderfully organised by local organisations, churches, and neighbourhood groups. A special shout out is deserved by individuals who organised street parties with their neighbours, families, and friends.I really enjoyed meeting with residents from Lea Gardens, Olive Road and Fengate Park. Local people inspired by this celebration to get together and enjoy themselves. The Covid pandemic prevented us socialising like this for months on end. In part - this made this weekend even more special.

On the Sunday I organised my own party with my great friend Zillur Hussain. He was deservedly awarded an MBE for his service to our city during Covid. When I asked him if he would help me - he stepped up and went the extra mile.

People from every community in our city - Pakistani, Indian, Bengali, Nepalese - and communities who aren’t part of the Commonwealth (Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian) were all there. It was my way of saying thank you and bringing us all together. My message was clear. We all come from different backgrounds, cultures, religions and even speak different languages - but we are one city!I also invited my Peterborough heroes - every day people who have done extraordinary things. People who have dedicated their lives to community, good work, or have done something remarkable for years. I have now recognised scores and scores of these individuals and I have many more to publicise in the coming weeks and months.