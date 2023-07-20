Civic Pride: Why shouldn’t the city be Destination Peterborough for holidaymakers?

In fact there will be readers who chortle at the very idea of Peterborough being considered as a holiday destination.

But I contend that, with the right approach and marketing, that’s exactly what could happen. Let me give you two actual examples.

Two seasons ago, when Posh were in the Championship, we played Birmingham City at home for the first time for many years.

An away supporter walked from the station, through Cathedral Square to the football ground. He was so impressed by what he saw that he and his friends came back to the city a few weeks later and spent a long weekend here.

The second example is a woman health professional who I recently met at a conference at our splendid new university, ARU Peterborough. She told me that she had never been to the city before but had enjoyed a lunchtime walk around the city centre. She said she would definitely return to spend a few days here.

One downside to this story is that she also asked me if here was a bus that ran to Flag Fen. Sadly I had to tell her, “No”.

Some readers may mock me for suggesting that Peterborough could become a holiday destination, but it already is!

I am reliably informed that over 5,000 people regularly come to Ferry Meadows and stay at the camping and caravan facilities.

Those people are always looking for things to do, so why not ensure that they are fully aware of what Peterborough can offer.

It has to be said that currently Peterborough is not good at promoting the city as a cohesive whole. Indeed, type Peterborough into Google and the question ‘What is Peterborough famous for’ pops up. Click on the link and the following phrase is shown – “Peterborough is primarily known for its historic cathedral, but you’ll find additional history and modern family-friendly fun here, too". All rather vague, I’m sure you’ll agree.

UK.Hotels.com goes a bit further and lists the ‘10 Best things to do in Peterborough’. That list comprises Peterborough Cathedral, Nene Valley Railway, Ferry Meadows Country Park, Railworld Wildlife Haven, Peterborough Museum, Sacrewell Farm, Flag Fen Archaeology Park, The Key Theatre, Elton Hall and Gardens and Showcase Cinema De Lux.

Of course we could all add other attractions to that list – Longthorpe Tower, Thorpe Hall, Burghley House and John Clare Cottage. And therein lies the possible way forward.

In Peterborough most of us know of the value of individual parts of our city’s heritage but perhaps we are poor at helping both residents and visitors make connections between them, thus promoting Peterborough as that aforementioned cohesive whole.

Why not encourage people to visit Flag Fen in the morning and John Clare Cottage in the afternoon?

The city must encourage people to make those connections – perhaps with a Day Rover admission ticket or perhaps by literally connecting our tourist attractions with a regular, circular bus service.

I know that those involved with Peterborough Tourism Network Group are currently thinking of ways to promote the city and to try to encourage Peterborough’s own people, new and old, to visit the city’s attractions.

I fully realise that economic times are hard and money tight. However now is surely the time to plan for the time when the economy starts to strengthen.