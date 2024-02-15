Civic Pride: Peterborough has so much to offer and there are great possibilities ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Of course I was delighted to be asked.

The groups comprised about thirty people who were attending day conferences at the university and who needed a break at lunchtime to both recharge their batteries and to enjoy lungs full of Peterborough air.

What was noticeable about these groups was that between a third and a half of attendees had never been to Peterborough before.

"During these city centre walks we sauntered through Bishop’s Gardens, the Cathedral cloisters, past the Cathedral west front, into Cathedral Square, past the Guildhall, down Bridge Street and then a quick look at the Embankment and the Lido."

Nearly all had attended conferences or meetings at either Cambridge of Chelmsford, Anglia Ruskin University’s other campuses, and some had previously travelled through Peterborough on the train or spent a brief time here changing trains.

At the end of the tour nearly everyone said to me things like, “I never knew that you had so much here”, “Wow – that Cathedral front is special” and even “I must come back here for a long day trip or even a weekend”.

Now, at this point, gnarled old Peterborough cynics might chunter on about the number of empty shops, people sleeping in doorways or rubbish often littering the streets. I cannot pretend that these things don’t happen, they do.

Anna Keay OBE, of the Landmark Trust, guest speaker at the Peterborough Civic Society annual keynote lecture in March

However, I defy anyone to stand on Cathedral Square, look around and not be impressed by what they see.

We undoubtedly have an interesting, historic city centre.

Peterborough does have so much to offer and there are certainly great possibilities ahead, including the new Station Quarter, Northminster development as well as future proposed improvements to the Embankment/Fletton Quays area. (Incidentally, we are pleased to hear that at long last the subsidence at Henry Penn Walk is to be sorted out).

So, back to the university.

Columnist Toby Wood, of Peterborough Civic Society

The Civic Society is thrilled that ARU Peterborough has had such a successful start and is already picking up awards. If I were a youngster again, I would love to undertake a course there – I speak as someone who trained to be a teacher from 1969-72 but never got my hands on an actual degree (despite later becoming a headteacher in a profession that now requires degrees!).

We look forward to the time when there is even more collaboration between ARU and Peterborough residents.

Who knows – there could soon be even more instances where Peterborough people and ARU staff and students can interact and work together for mutual benefit.

The possibilities are many and varied.

The university is a wonderful addition that enriches our city. Perhaps the best way I can describe its impact is that it’s a bit like finding a new colour that nobody has discovered before. Our city is now even richer than it was before. Visit if you can.

•The Civic Society is proud to be associated with ARU Peterborough. At 7.30 pm on Monday 11th March we have our annual keynote lecture at the University featuring a national speaker, Dr Anna Keay OBE, historian and Director of the Landmark Trust, talking about ‘Living Landmarks: Buildings and History past and present’.

The event is open to members of the public at £10 per head so do book early to reserve your place to avoid disappointment. Free refreshments will be available and I will personally guarantee you a warm welcome!