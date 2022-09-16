Civic Pride: Our city has long had a smell of newness

The new ARU Peterborough building at Bishop's Road

The winner was the word ‘new’ and I must confess that there is something very attractive, almost romantic to me about things that are new. Personally I love the anticipation of a new pair of shoes or shirt, opening a brand-new book or unwrapping and playing a new CD.

When I was a teacher there was always something rather special about the first day of a new school year. I was reminded of this recently when I saw the queue of children and parents at the Clark’s shop in Queensgate waiting their turn for new school shoes to be fitted. The first day of term was always special – new clothes, new books, new pencils, new pens and very possibly new teachers or children new to the school.

Our nine-year-old grandson, nicknamed TobyTwo for obvious reasons, started in Year 5 last week. His mum sent us a photograph of him proudly standing in the hallway, ready and waiting to get to school on the first day of a new school year. Naturally he was wearing brand new school clothes! Nine-year-olds can be thrilled by the thought of new clothes, a new school year and all the new learning opportunities that brings and Toby is no different.

Ever since the days of the Development Corporation Peterborough has had the smell of newness about it. There continue to be many changes and those returning to the city will find some parts unrecognisable. Our new university is a case in point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Civic Society is delighted that ARU Peterborough has just opened. This new university, long in the planning, is taking in its first students and those who have had a sneak preview of the facilities are impressed by what they see. The university’s location, in the middle of the city and adjacent to the Embankment, is testament to its importance in the city’s thinking, that educating its population is vital for continued growth and success.

Fletton Quays, with its new housing, offices and hotel, is also a welcome addition to the city. In my opinion the new development looks modern and fresh and blends in well with some of the old industrial buildings.

Work still needs to be dome to develop a thriving, vibrant community feel to the area and in my view the next phase is to make the whole Embankment area, both north and south of the river, a place where ALL Peterborians can relax and enjoy clean, new surroundings.

There are a number of initiatives and plans for the city, many of which that are new, for which the phrase ‘the jury’s out’ is pertinent. For example, the long-awaited relocation of the market to Bridge Street has just happened but, at the time of writing, only fruit and veg man Steve Wetherill has started trading. We shall have to wait to see if other traders soon join him.

Incidentally, Peterborough still has no visitor information centre from which tourists and locals alike can collect up-to-date leaflets about what is happening in the city. Perhaps one of the Bridge Street market units could be adapted for the purpose. Just a thought, Cllr Allen!

Peterborough continues to plan for new things to happen. The Towns Fund promises much and plans are well advanced for much-needed regeneration. In particular an application for £48m has been put together by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, along with Peterborough City Council, which would see the Station Quarter and surrounding area benefit significantly. This is an initial bid and much work needs to be done to prepare the business case and attract further funding. Other aspects of the Towns Fund bid have not been taken forward so, for example, it looks as though the Museum will not be having any new extension. Nevertheless let’s hope that nearly all of these new proposals achieve fruition. And of course all of the above must be set against the new national challenges that we all now face, transitioning from the Elizabethan to the Carolean era. May we approach these with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

And talking of new, last month I wrote of the John Clare and Chris Turner statues. Well there’s hopefully another new statue in the making. Two weeks ago saw the launch of the Tommy Robson Statue Appeal (TR11), a second statue to keep Chris Turner company at Posh’s London Road ground. Visit the website www.thetommyrobsonstatue.co.uk for further details on how to contribute.