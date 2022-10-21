Civic Pride: Ensuring our city stays green

One of the trees in Central Park

Dogsthorpe is also proud to display its wide variety of trees, many of which still exist. When the estate was planned and built many of the streets were given names of trees – Acacia, Almond, Ash, Beechwood, Birchtree, Cedar, Cerris, Cherrytree, Chestnut, Figtree, Hawthorne, Larch, Lilac, Maple, Myrtle, Oakleaf, Olive, Pinetree, Poplar, Rowan,

Sycamore and Willow. I may have missed some! Trees have played an important part in Peterborough’s recent history.

In the past the Development Corporation planted many thousands of trees along the parkways and there are now

Trees lining the road near to Ferry Meadows

established attractive green corridors for much of the year and they are currently producing the annual glorious show of autumn colours.

Street trees have a long history in Peterborough. Many were planted early in the 20 th century and they contribute significantly to the green feel of many Peterborough streets and areas. It is important that older street trees are replaced when they need to be removed because of old age or disease.

The Queen’s Green Canopy Project is a tree planting initiative created to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

earlier this year. According to the City Council website, “the Queen’s Green Canopy will create a network of individual

Street trees in Peterborough

trees, avenues, copses and whole woodlands in honour of The Queen's service and the legacy she has built. This will create a green legacy of its own, with every tree planted bringing benefits for people, wildlife and climate, now and for the future. Following the death of Her Majesty, it has been announced that the initiative is to be extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.

In one of his recent PT articles the leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, stated that “the council is fully committed to reduce carbon emissions across Peterborough but it’s a big task and we need everyone to play a

part”. He went on to ask us all to recommend sites for tree planting this winter. The City Council expresses its

commitment to reducing carbon emissions across Peterborough. Setting itself the (to put it mildly) ‘ambitious target....a

Street tees in Peterborough

big task’ of ensuring Peterborough becomes carbon neutral by 2030 at the same time as trying to develop ‘the right

services’... ‘and long-term growth’ through two new plans: ‘The Sustainable Future City Council Strategy, 2022-2025’ and ‘City Priorities’, both apparently already endorsed by Cabinet. The Council seems set to launch yet another consultation (a ‘widespread public engagement programme to help develop the plans needed to decarbonise the City’) which, when finished, will be used to develop a city-wide climate change action plan.

More information on the call for proposals for sites for tree planting this winter can be found on the Peterborough City

Council website under the heading ‘Recommendations are needed for Winter 2022/23 tree planting sites’. In addition

readers are reminded that trees with a TPO (Tree Preservation Order) or those in a conservation area are protected and residents need permission to prune. As the PCC website states, “Protected trees include those covered by a tree

preservation order (TPO) or those which grow in a conservation area. You will need consent from the Council even if you wish to prune branches overhanging from a neighbour’s protected tree.”

There is also a proposed new policy on management of trees in the City, also see the Council website. We can all play

our part by watering young trees. As the PCC website states, “Key to successful establishment is to ensure newly

planted trees receive regular watering, especially during prolonged dry spells. However, even with a watering

programme in place we may struggle at times to keep up with the demands of the young trees. This is where we would

welcome any help from interested residents and would actively encourage people to assist with some watering where

they can.”

Much has been written recently about something rather abstract called ‘The Anti-Growth Alliance’ a group created by our new prime minister to encompass those who she perceives not to agree with her. In the context of further greening

Peterborough, it will be interesting to see how any new ‘Growth’ policies or other initiatives such as the possible bid for a new Investment Zone fit into any future thinking as the city ‘adapts to meet the new challenges’. Reconciling such with

the challenging climate change action plan will be interesting. We may be sure that the in itself wholly laudable ambition

of extensive tree planting will loom large in the climate change action plan.

The Civic Society is increasingly becoming aware of green issues and how we must all play our part to ensure that our

city remains green and attractive. Currently there may be many financial stresses and strains but surely we owe it to

future generations of Peterborians to provide them with a local version of a ‘green and pleasant land’. So, dear reader,

please take time to look at the PCC website and offer your opinions.

On Monday 14 November the Civic Society’s monthly talk is ‘A Vison for Peterborough’, the speaker being Matt

Gladstone, Peterborough City Council’s Chief Executive. All are welcome at this event which starts at 7.30pm at St