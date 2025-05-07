City Heritage: Reflecting on VE Day 1945 in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the VE Day 80th anniversary being celebrated today, we thought it would be a good time to reflect on how Peterborough marked the occasion and the days that followed.

​News of Germany’s defeat was announced by Winston Churchill on 8th May 1945, sparking celebrations across the city.

Church services were held, streets were decorated with bunting, and people danced and sang in celebration.

Thousands gathered in Market Place to mark the end of the war.

Part of the special order reference (PAS/RIC/3/5/5) relating to a parade and Service of Thanksgiving held at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday, 13th May 1945

In a striking display, an effigy of Hitler was created and hung up, and excited crowds even climbed lampposts to join in the jubilant atmosphere.

Attached is a special order reference (PAS/RIC/3/5/5) relating to a parade and Service of Thanksgiving held at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday, 13th May 1945.

This document is part of the archive collection of George John Richardson (1909–2001), a member of the Home Guard. His collection includes records from his time working at the Peterborough Electric Power Station, along with various personal papers.

His father, George Richardson, was the manager of the Six Bells public house on Westwood Street, Peterborough.

If you’d like to learn more about Peterborough’s role during the Second World War, Peterborough Archives (located in Central Library) hold a wide range of archival sources that provide a vivid picture of life in the city at that time.

To explore these records, please contact the service by emailing [email protected] or call 01733 864160 to book an appointment. Open for original document viewings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

For more information visit peterboroughlibraries.org.uk/archives