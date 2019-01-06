Cat fosterers needed in Peterborough

As we welcome 2019, many of us will have been busy making New Year’s resolutions, writes Sheridan Gaunt, spokeswoman for Cats Protection in Peterborough.

For some of us, it’s all about the diet to shift those extra pounds that Christmas has bestowed upon us. For others, there may be a whole list of things that we would like to start or change.

If you have a love of cats, then why not offer your time to help rehabilitate a feline friend. With nil cost to you and a result of making you feel fuzzy and warm inside, then you may well be surprised at just how rewarding the role of fostering a cat can be.

Our helpline always sees a dramatic increase in calls over the winter months, strays or abandoned cats turn up in gardens, outbuildings, desperate for food, water and shelter, but often we are full and have a waiting list that people don’t expect. The only way we can help is to appeal for more volunteer fosterers. This is a role that you can pretty much work around your lifestyle and can be great for those that can’t commit to owning a cat long term. We do have a few extra rules that apply if you are already a cat or dog owner, but if you have a little time on your hands and would enjoy a little feline company at home, this role could be for you.

To give you an insight into this volunteer role, I have listed our five most frequently asked questions below: -

What does the role involve?

Fosterers are responsible for the day to day care of the cat and help socialise them in readiness for when they go to their forever homes. Fosterers provide temporary accommodation (in a spare room in their home if they have a cat of their own). The role requires day to day cleaning of their equipment, feeding and grooming.

We often don’t know anything about their past before coming into our care so spending time with them, having patience and fussing them is vital to their successful rehabilitation. Fosterers must be confident, caring and have a practical personality and enjoy interacting with people, attend veterinary appointments and be happy to follow and adhere to our veterinary cat care standards and charity policies.

How long will my foster cat stay with me?

Every cat is different and may have different needs so this can vary, but in general this can be anything from two to six weeks depending on their age, temperament or health.

Can I still foster even if I have my own pets?

People that have their own cat or cats are still able to foster providing they have a separate room in their home, so the cats do not mix. We will only ever ask you to take in one foster cat or one cat family at a time. This is to prevent any virus or disease spreading and to reduce stress.

What help is provided?

We will provide everything you need to become a fosterer, food, litter, pay for all the vets bills and offer full training, support and advice so you feel confident and happy in your role.

How can I find out more?

Call 0345 371 2750 or email us at enquiries@peterborough.cats.org.uk.