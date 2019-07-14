Call to assist Peterborough Dementia Action Alliance

There are 800,000 people with dementia in the UK and this number is set to grow to over one million people by 2025. The financial cost of dementia in the UK is £23 billion each year and growing.

Peterborough was awarded recognition as a community working to become dementia-friendly in 2013, and in 2014 the Peterborough Dementia Action Alliance (PDAA) was formed. The PDAA is made up of a number of organisations committed to transforming the quality of life of people living with dementia in the UK and the millions of people who care for them. A steering group organises action to increase understanding of dementia and break down stigma.

The Peterborough Dementia Friendly Community Group action plan is used to collate evidence and experience from people affected by dementia in one of eight categories – businesses and shops; arts, leisure, sports and recreation; young people; voluntary, faith and community organisations; fire and police; health and social care; housing and transport. Evidence is used to prioritise and target action.

Individual action plans are submitted by members who pledge 2-3 actions they will take during a year. They are awarded the ‘working to become dementia-friendly’ window sticker and logo to promote their commitment.

I am delighted that I have been appointed the new Chairperson for Peterborough and I hope to encourage statutory services, health care, doctors, education, transport, leisure, business and banks to join me to help make a difference, however small, to support the most vulnerable members of our community.

There is so much good work already being done by many people and organisations locally, but what is really needed is for more organisations to make a pledge to implement 2 or 3 actions in their own organisations to make small changes. These changes could be things like dementia-friendly signs to make your organisation easier to navigate for people living with dementia, supportive customer service, accessible toilet facilities, spaces which are intuitive to use or providing a quiet space.

I want Peterborough to have a joined-up approach in order to make sure that the growing numbers being diagnosed with dementia will find their lives a little easier by the growing awareness and change for the better.

If you would like to be involved, please contact Karon at Karon.walton@hegarty.co.uk or join through the Dementia Action Alliance website https://www.dementiaaction.org.uk/join_the_alliance

Karon Walton

Chair of Peterborough Dementia Action Alliance